Bob & Sheri Teacher Appreciation Giveaway 2021

With several updates and improvements that have been recently made in the City of Churdan, a special recognition event will be held this weekend. Co-organizer Libby Towers says the Churdan Appreciation Night will be at the city park from 5-7pm on Sunday. During the event there will be live musical entertainment from Aaron Winters and a meal of maid rite sandwiches, along with chips and dessert will be served. Towers invites anyone from the public to celebrate with them the new playground equipment and other improvements to the community. Additionally, there will be a community photo for volunteers and donors at 6:30pm.