Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bob & Sheri Teacher Appreciation Giveaway 2021

By Jeff Reed
Your Radio Place
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare a story about your child’s teacher or a special teacher in your life and nominate them to win! Five winners will be drawn to receive a box of school supplies, some Bob & Sheri swag, free postage from Stamps.com and a $100 Bob & Sheri Visa gift card. For...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bob Sheri#Stamps Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Pratt, KSsjnewsonline.com

Teachers receive free drinks in Pratt on Teacher Appreciation Day

After a difficult year of remote learning, mask wearing, and pandemic-related health restrictions in schools around the country, Pratt businesses showed their appreciation for teachers by offering free or discounted drinks on Aug. 17 for “Teacher Appreciation Day.”. Scooter’s Coffee and N’Cahoots Coffee and Shoppe both participated in the day...
New Ulm, MNJournal

In Appreciation

A Very Special Thank You to the New Ulm Area Veterans Color Guard for their participation in the 2021 Bavarian Blast Parade!. Back row (L to R) – Kris Schneeberg, Roy Janni, Tom Flatau, Francis Reiger, Ken Schaefer (volunteer), Corey Gudmanson, Ken Drexler, Floyd Dorn, Tony Miller. Front row (L...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Get Your Teacher Appreciation Free Goodies All September

I love me some Wawa! Now we have another reason to feel all warm and fuzzy about them! Teachers this one is for YOU!. This is for all our fabulous teachers! Wawa wants teachers and school administration employees know that for the entire month of September your morning coffee (any size) is on them! How awesome is that? Wawa is offering this to NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA, FL and Washington D.C. as a thank you for guiding and inspiring our children, but there's more!
AdvocacyNEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 Backpack Giveaway

NEWS10 is partnering with Dunkin’ to give away 1,250 backpacks loaded with school supplies! Backpacks will be given out over five days (Monday, August 30 – Friday, September 3) with a limit of one backpack per person. Backpacks come in a variety of styles and colors and are loaded with...
Lifestyletellurideblues.com

2021 Adventure Giveaway

World class music, delicious craft beer, fall colors and vast mountains to explore - It doesn’t get much better than the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival! We’ve teamed up with Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Tim’s Naturals, Olukai, Bula, Hest and Backpacker Magazine to giveaway the festival experience of a lifetime along with some fresh gear. Enter below for a chance to win big! All you have to do is get here!
Lifestylethehousethatlarsbuilt.com

The Teacher Gift that Lars Gave

The start of a new school year means new classes, new friends, and new teachers. There’s simply too much to say about how we need to treat (and pay!) teachers better, so I won’t get into it. But we can at least show our gratitude!. Here are some great, simple...
Churdan, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Churdan Appreciation Night is Sunday

With several updates and improvements that have been recently made in the City of Churdan, a special recognition event will be held this weekend. Co-organizer Libby Towers says the Churdan Appreciation Night will be at the city park from 5-7pm on Sunday. During the event there will be live musical entertainment from Aaron Winters and a meal of maid rite sandwiches, along with chips and dessert will be served. Towers invites anyone from the public to celebrate with them the new playground equipment and other improvements to the community. Additionally, there will be a community photo for volunteers and donors at 6:30pm.
Carthage, ILDaily Gate City

Kiwanis presents certificate of appreciation to deputy Bob Baxter

The Kiwanis Club of Carthage welcomed Hancock County Sherriff’s Deputy, Bob Baxter, to speak to their group. Baxter shared his past experiences of working as part of the security team at Western Illinois University (WIU). During his time at WIU, Baxter was able to provide security for the St. Louis Rams NFL team, when they would use the facilities at WIU for training camp. During this time, Deputy Baxter was even chosen to serve as personal security for Rams quarterback, Kurt Warner, and was able to travel to various locations with the team to do this.
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Community Appreciation Picnic held

STURGIS — The Annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic Wednesday in Sturgis drew a large crowd. The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau hosts the event with the help of many local business sponsors. Attendees enjoyed free grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and all the trimmings as well as live music by Camp Comfort at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. The picnic is a way to thank the community for hosting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each year.
Advocacybluemountaineagle.com

Clothing GIveaway

To the editor: Hope Fellowship Church would like to once again extend a personal thank you to everyone in the community that donated clothing for our free event on Saturday, Aug. 14. This is our 17th year for this event and because of you we once again had a wonderful...
Advocacywhitewaterbanner.com

Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction to Support Kids

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by Lutherdale. Everyone is invited to the 35th Annual Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction on Saturday, August 14, 2021. This outdoor event runs from 9 am – 3 pm or until all the quilts are sold. The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 am. More than 300 donated quilts of all sizes, from baby to king size, wall hangings and table runners, were handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho, and Florida. Some are completely hand quilted. View the quilts on-line at https://www.lutherdale.org/quilt-auction?page=3. Silent bids are welcome online as well.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Churdan Appreciation Event is Tomorrow

A reminder that tomorrow is a special community event in a northern Greene County town. The Churdan Appreciation Night will be held in the city park from 5-7pm Sunday. The event includes musical entertainment from Aaron Winters, along with a free meal of maid rite sandwiches, chips and dessert. This event is to celebrate the new playground equipment in the park, as well as several other updates and improvements in the community.
Gravette, ARArkansas Online

Gravette Chamber, area businesses show appreciation to teachers

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce held a giant Teacher Appreciation Day on Aug. 13 for all teachers in Gravette School District. The Chamber built up to the big event by providing lunch and gifts for teachers during in-service days on Aug. 11-12. Teachers had been busy all week as schools hosted Meet the Teacher Nights on Aug. 10, and teachers were involved in training the remainder of the week.
Lifestylewfxrtv.com

Car-B-Que to benefit Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Museum of Transportation is hosting its second of four “Car-B-Ques” on Friday. The event has an open car show, raffles, and live music for just $5. Children under 12 get in for free. The band Low Low Chariot will perform. One hundred percent of the...
Long Beach, CAbeachcomber.news

Long Beach Treasures

Steve Giedzinski, Karen Kearney and Dennis Snyder correctly guessed the July 30 treasure location – Washington Middle School at 1450 Cedar Ave. – and received prizes. Shirley Hansen, Karen Laurence, Jack Miller, Linda Penrod and Barbara Saposnek also correctly guessed the location and were entered in the drawing. If you...
Drinkstellicovillageconnection.com

Giving an outlet for wine appreciation

For more than two decades, the Smoky Mountain chapter of the American Wine Society has offered area residents an opportunity to explore wine. The local chapter was formed in 1999 by Alcide Porell. “A lot of people move here in Tellico Village and they come from various parts of the...
Charitiestheexaminernews.com

Support Connection Seeks Community Ambassadors for Annual Walk

Community ambassadors are volunteers who help spread the word about the Support-A-Walk in their own communities. The event is Support Connection’s most important annual fundraiser. Proceeds provide funding for its year-round breast and ovarian cancer support services, which have helped thousands of people since the organization was founded in 1996.

Comments / 0

Community Policy