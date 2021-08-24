Bob & Sheri Teacher Appreciation Giveaway 2021

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by Lutherdale. Everyone is invited to the 35th Annual Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction on Saturday, August 14, 2021. This outdoor event runs from 9 am – 3 pm or until all the quilts are sold. The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 am. More than 300 donated quilts of all sizes, from baby to king size, wall hangings and table runners, were handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho, and Florida. Some are completely hand quilted. View the quilts on-line at https://www.lutherdale.org/quilt-auction?page=3. Silent bids are welcome online as well.
