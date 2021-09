—- On Aug. 23 a patrol officer noticed a passenger throw a piece of refuse out the window of a vehicle leaving White Market. The vehicle was stopped on Portland and Railroad Streets. Police say the operator, Nicholas Parks, 41, of St. Johnsbury, had active court-ordered conditions of release ordering him not to operate a motor vehicle. Parks was later cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 4 to answer this case. On Aug. 25 Parks was again cited to appear Oct. 4 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer another charge of violation of conditions of release after pulling out onto Railroad St. in front of a St. Johnsbury police cruiser.