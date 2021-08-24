Destiny 2: when and what time to see the presentation event of the new expansion
The future of Destiny 2 will be uncovered at the gates of Gamescom 2021, on the same day that Xbox will present some of its projects. In the case of the Bungie title, the creators of Halo will focus their streaming broadcast on The witch queen, the long-awaited expansion of the multiplayer shooter. In addition, they promise more content, which will be uncovered this August 24. The developer has also shared an unpublished trailer, which you can see below these lines.marketresearchtelecast.com
