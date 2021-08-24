Destiny 2: when and what time to see the presentation event of the new expansion

Some potential spoilers for the future of Destiny 2 have leaked online, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the game in the future. Reddit user Dioxety has shared images that appear to be internal documents and information from Bungie about the game's upcoming expansions. The images are a bit blurry, but Dioxety has done a good job surmising the details contained within. As with any leak, readers are going to want to take this all with a grain of salt until Bungie reveals concrete information. Plans can often change in the video game industry, and it's difficult to determine the authenticity of these images.