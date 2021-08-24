Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer Posts, Deletes Screenshot From Pixel 6 Pro

droid-life.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. A key Android head at Google, Hiroshi Lockheimer, did a whoopsie last night when he posted a screenshot from what appears to be a Pixel 6 Pro onto Twitter. Lockheimer was merely detailing in the tweet that he was testing Material You and on his way to Tokyo, but eagle-eyed observers noticed right away that the screenshot appeared different from a typical older Pixel device.

www.droid-life.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Screenshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to delete apps on Android

Knowing how to delete apps on Android is crucial. With millions of apps available on Google Play, it is easy to end up with a few too many on your phone. Those apps are all taking up space and can ultimately start slowing your phone down even if you never use them.
Internetthewestsidegazette.com

Google To End Gmail, YouTube Sign-in For Old Android Devices

WASHINGTON — Tech Giant Google has announced that users will not be able to sign in on their Android devices running Android 2.3.7 or lower versions. “As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting Sept. 27, 2021,” said the company on its support page.
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to delete Google Photos permanently

It's helpful to know how to delete Google Photos permanently, whether you’re switching to a new photo-sharing service, trading in your phone or you simply want to free up some space on your device. This is particularly true now that Google has stopped offering unlimited storage to Photos users. Additionally,...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google exec unwillingly reveals Google Pixel 6 Pro's fingerprint sensor, then quickly deletes his post

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are yet to be launched after a short preview Google made for them a few weeks ago, promising premium design and what seems to be Google's attempt to get back in the game with the big boys on the flagship scene. Now, TechRadar reports another detail of the upcoming phones has been revealed in a screenshot shared by Hiroshi Lockheimer (Google's Senior Vice President for Android). The photo has since been removed by Lockheimer.
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
Cell Phonesbleepingcomputer.com

Google App bug blocks Android users from receiving, making calls

Google says that users of some Android phone models are affected by a Google App bug preventing them from making and receiving calls. "After the latest update to the Google Search App on Android, the users of certain mobile phones are experiencing difficulty in receiving and making calls," a Google community manager said earlier today.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple’s latest iOS update is causing big problems for some iPhone users

The iOS 14.7.1 update Apple released a few weeks ago is wreaking havoc for some iPhone users. While the update was primarily designed to address an Apple Watch bug, some iPhone users with the update are experiencing connectivity issues with their cellular service. According to posts on Apple discussion boards and social media sites like Reddit, impacted users are seeing a “No Service” message at the top of the display. Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Is there a fix for the iOS 14.7 cellular issue? For users experiencing...
Cell Phonesallkpop.com

Google removes Hanteo's 'Whosfan' app from Play Store

Google has removed Hanteo's 'Whosfan' app from its Play Store for copyright reasons. According to Hanteo Global on August 9th KST, Google has removed its application 'Whosfan' on August 2nd off of Google Play. Google deleted 'Whosfan' shortly after the email notifying the removal due to copyright reasons. Although Hanteo...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Google Maps dark mode is finally coming to iPhones

Google is constantly updating its apps on Android and iOS. Unfortunately, those updates don’t always arrive on both platforms at the same time. For example, Google added a dark theme in the Android app earlier this year, but it didn’t apply to the iOS app. It wasn’t clear when or if the addition would make its way to the iPhone, but on Tuesday, Google revealed a number of new features coming to Google Maps on iOS, and dark mode is on the list. Today’s Top Deal Amazon’s Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: $34.99 You Save: $5.00 (13%) Buy Now According...
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google is urging users away from Hangouts and to Chat instead

Google has made it clear that Hangouts is going away. Now, they are starting to take steps to implement this change by urging users to begin using Google Chat instead. This is also not coming as a subtle move, but rather more forceful. Free Hangouts users will soon not be able to log in to Hangouts. Instead, they will receive a message recommending that the user moves to Chat.
Cell PhonesWebProNews

Google Not a Fan of Sideloading Apps, Calls Experience ‘Abysmal’

Apple may receive the most heat for its opposition to sideloading apps, but even Google thinks the experience is “abysmal.”. Sideloading refers to installing apps on a mobile device from a source outside Apple’s official App Store or Google’s Play Store. Apple’s walled-garden approach means that only apps from the App Store can be installed on iOS devices. In contrast, Google does allow apps to be sideloaded to Android. That doesn’t mean Google thinks it’s a good idea, however.
InternetPhandroid

The new Google Photos Memories widget is rolling out to everyone

A little over a month ago, we learned that Google was bringing the same Google Photos Memories widget from iOS over to Android. This came a few days after seeing the Chrome widget make its way to Android. With the latest version of Google Photos, the company is now making this new “Your memories” widget available (h/t Android Police).
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Twitter already lets you use your Google and Apple account to use it

Having more login methods for different Internet services is very normal. You enter social networks, shopping sites, official bodies … they all need a password and user access, but sometimes logging in with a service that you use regularly is the most comfortable and, of course, fast. This is the new step by which Twitter will make you go to enter your account with Google or Apple.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Update Apple Maps on iPhone

Apple Maps updates automatically each time Apple has something new to add, although there's no indication of how often that might be. There is no way to force an update to the Apple Maps app on your iPhone or iPad to get newer maps. You can make suggestions for updates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy