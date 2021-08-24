Cancel
WWE

WWE NXT Full Spoilers Stun Adam Cole Fans

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many see the heat rising from the concrete that is AEW, we often ask ourselves how WWE can top what they have been pulling lately? Of course, we’ve seen the addition of CM Punk and now we await Daniel Bryan and possibly Bray Wyatt. One star that many wondered about was none other than Adam Cole. It was up for much debate if Cole would be heading to AEW or if he would stay with WWE. We now have definitive word on what is next for Cole. Triple H Blamed For Surprising WWE Firings.

Posted by
TVShowsAce

WWE NXT 8/31: 5 Must-See Moments, Full Results

In the aftermath of WWE NXT TakeOver 36, the black and gold brand is gearing up for a major shake-up, including a new logo, color scheme, set design, and platform. Until then, however, NXT is moving forward with some of the best wrestling in the WWE Universe. Mandy Rose returned to the ring, but it didn’t work out as planned. LA Knight pulled off an upset over Johnny Gargano despite the efforts of Index. In the main event, Tommaso Ciampa attempted to get revenge against Ridge Holland.
ringsidenews.com

SPOILER On Injury Return During WWE NXT Television Tapings

WWE decided to pre-tape several weeks’ worth of television and that called for a return from injury. This is your official spoiler warning, so please turn away if this click was an accident. Danny Burch made his return during an early segment filmed during the August 23rd tapings. Burch was...
ringsidenews.com

Complete Spoilers For WWE NXT From August 23rd Television Tapings

WWE has a new vision for NXT, and that will start very soon. Nick Khan promised that fans will see a total rebranding, and we have spoilers from the tapings that are currently taking place. Also, this is a huge spoiler alert, and we will continue updating these spoilers as more information is made known, so keep coming back and smashing that refresh button.
PWMania

Tommaso Ciampa Clarifies His Past Remarks About The WWE Main Roster

In an interview with Fightful.com, WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa addressed his past comments in regards to possibly joining the WWE main roster:. “I think people misconstrued it as ‘he hates Raw or SmackDown.’ No, when I talked to (Lilian Garcia), it was a month or two after I had neck surgery, neck surgery that was potentially going to end my career. We were discussing home and road life and I said, ‘I don’t think I can handle traveling 300 days out of the year.’ I physically would need a lighter load and NXT provides a lighter load. That’s where I was at. If somebody told me today, ‘You have to travel 300 days for work,’ then, okay, the job is not for me.”
411mania.com

Tonight’s WWE NXT Preview: Gargano vs. LA Knight, Ciampa vs. Holland

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight, plus Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong. WWE has also been teasing the new logo and format for...
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE NXT Review 8.31.21

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett, Vic Joseph. The changes continue around here as we are marching towards the new version of NXT. I still have no idea what that means and I’m not sure I want to. Then again it might be for the best, as NXT has not exactly been at its most thrilling for a long time now. There are a few matches set in advance this week so let’s get to it.
culturedvultures.com

5 Challengers For Samoa Joe’s NXT Championship

At NXT TakeOver 36, Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross to become the first ever three time NXT Champion. Regardless of whether it was the original plan for the championship, considering Kross’ sudden move to the main roster and Joe’s return to the company, it was an undoubted feel good moment for fans of Joe and the NXT brand.
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland

An NXT veteran picked up a win in last night's main event. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Ridge Holland on NXT last night, hitting Willow's Bell to get the pin. Ciampa was then immediately attacked by Pete Dunne after the match. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch held up Ciampa for Dunne to lay him out, but MSK made the save for Ciampa. Wes Lee and Nash Carter brawled with Lorcan and Burch and ran Dunne and Holland off.
Wrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
Wrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
Wrestling-edge.com

The Miz ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw?

WWE star The Miz had turned on his tag-team partner John Morrison last week on RAW. It did come about as a shocker, and it was a sad moment for fans of the duo. Johnny Drip Drip was scheduled to have a match against A-Lister on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. It turns out that the match is off.
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Struggles’ To Walk In New Video

Not many things seem to stand in the way of Conor McGregor. Just when we thought the man was down and out, he has started to make his was back in a huge way. Many who have dealt with the same injury that Conor has dealt with have taken months upon months to recover or at minimum, start the healing process. Conor McGrgeor is breaking records with how quickly we are seeing him step back into the limelight without a cast of doubt….Colby Covington Leaks Tyron Woodley ‘Rigging’ Fight.
Wrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre ‘Permanently Leaving’ WWE Raw?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best stars in the company. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. Drew McIntyre could also be going to a new pro wrestling promotion.
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Posts ‘Racist’ Photo?

The former WWE star Buddy Murphy took to his Twitter account and posted a Tweet after his 90-day non-compete clause came to an end. Murphy’s tweet celebrating the end of his non-compete clause was lambasted by the fans and he decided to delete it and post a new photo as many could relate it with racism.
Wrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Punished’ By WWE For Sad Reason?

As many of you are aware of, Sasha Banks has been off of WWE programming for some time. The reason for this was first unknown, and then it was said that it was ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused reason for alarm with fans as they didn’t know what was happening. Sasha then missed more time in WWE. WWE had to say what was going on before fans lost their mind. We now know what’s going on and you won’t believe this….Paige WWE Return Match Revealed?
Wrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Quits Boxing After WWE Bombshell?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has been making headlines and he recently drew the attention of many high-profile stars after his victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at Sunday Night’s Shotime PPV in Cleveland, Ohio. His bout was also lauded by legendary hoopster, Lebron James. Now, it turns out that the former WWE star The Rock also took note of the bout as he made an Instagram post prior to his bout. Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight.
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Bobby Lashley Match

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tore up the script for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, as he was unhappy with the show’s matches set to be headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and the former United States Champion Sheamus. Vince McMahon was infuriated with the originally planned match. WWE...

