WashU report highlights vulnerabilities in US pharma supply chain

By Jenni Spinner contact
outsourcing-pharma.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the study, the country’s overreliance on pharmaceutical ingredients manufactured in overseas factories threatens national security and health. While patients in the US rely on a long list of essential medicines in their daily lives, most of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in those important treatments are sourced from countries overseas. According to a new study from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, no manufacturing source within the country’s boundaries exists for more than 80% of APIs in medicines deemed essential by the US Food and Drug Administration.

