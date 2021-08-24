Cancel
High-Quality Crystals Reveal New Physics of Topological Insulators

By Amanda Siegfried
utdallas.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombining exceptional crystal-growing skills with theoretical predictions, University of Texas at Dallas scientists and their collaborators have revealed new insights into materials called topological insulators. Topological insulators (TIs) behave like insulators in their interiors but are conductors on their exteriors. There are distinctive families of topological insulators: strong TIs, which...

news.utdallas.edu

Physicsscitechdaily.com

Experimental Confirmation of the Fundamental Principle of Wave-Particle Duality

Complementarity relation of wave-particle duality is analyzed quantitatively with entangled photons as path detectors. The twenty-first century has undoubtedly been the era of quantum science. Quantum mechanics was born in the early twentieth century and has been used to develop unprecedented technologies which include quantum information, quantum communication, quantum metrology, quantum imaging, and quantum sensing. However, in quantum science, there are still unresolved and even inapprehensible issues like wave-particle duality and complementarity, superposition of wave functions, wave function collapse after quantum measurement, wave function entanglement of the composite wave function, etc.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Crystal That Exhibits Exotic Form of Magnetism

This ain’t your grandma’s fridge magnet. An exotic form of magnetism has been discovered and linked to an equally exotic type of electrons, according to scientists who analyzed a new crystal in which they appear at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The magnetism is created and protected by the crystal’s unique electronic structure, offering a mechanism that might be exploited for fast, robust information storage devices.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

New Electronic Material: Engineers Create Double Layer of Borophene for First Time

New material maintains borophene’s electronic properties, offers new advantages. For the first time, Northwestern University engineers have created a double layer of atomically flat borophene, a feat that defies the natural tendency of boron to form non-planar clusters beyond the single-atomic-layer limit. Although known for its promising electronic properties, borophene...
PhysicsPosted by
LiveScience

Quantum crystal could reveal the identity of dark matter

Using a quirk of quantum mechanics, researchers have created a beryllium crystal capable of detecting incredibly weak electromagnetic fields. The work could one day be used to detect hypothetical dark matter particles called axions. The researchers created their quantum crystal by trapping 150 charged beryllium particles or ions using a...
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Molecular trap allows study of single proteins

Researchers from the technical universities of Delft and Munich have invented a new type of molecular trap that can hold a single protein in place for hours to study its natural behavior—a million times longer than before. The new NEOtrap technique enables scientists to use electrical currents to study the vibrant nature of proteins, which may spark innovation in biomedicine, biotechnology, and more.
Chemistrytamu.edu

Under loading ceramics self-heal cracks by forming kink-bands

Ceramics are resilient to heat and extreme environments but they are fragile and crack easily. Recently, in a study published in Science Advances, researchers at Texas A&M University have discovered a self-healing mechanism within a type of ceramics, called MAX phases. They have shown that these engineered ceramics form natural faults or kink-bands during loading that can not only effectively stop cracks from growing, but can also close and heal them, thereby preventing catastrophic failure.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Researchers discover new limit of trapping light at the nanoscale

Physicists from the University of Southampton and ETH Zürich have reached a new threshold of light-matter coupling at the nanoscale. The international research, published this week in Nature Photonics, combined theoretical and experimental findings to establish a fundamental limitation of our ability to confine and exploit light. The collaboration focussed...
IndustryPhys.org

Cross-pollinating physicists use novel technique to improve the design of facilities that aim to harvest fusion energy

Physicists are like bees—they can cross-pollinate, taking ideas from one area and using them to develop breakthroughs in other areas. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have transferred a technique from one realm of plasma physics to another to enable the more efficient design of powerful magnets for doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks. Such magnets confine and control plasma, the fourth state of matter that makes up 99 percent of the visible universe and fuels fusion reactions.
PhysicsNature.com

Superconductivity in the doped quantum spin liquid on the triangular lattice

Broad interest in quantum spin liquid (QSL) phases was triggered by the notion that they can be viewed as insulating phases with preexisting electron pairs, such that upon light doping they might automatically yield high temperature superconductivity. Yet despite intense experimental and numerical efforts, definitive evidence showing that doping QSLs leads to superconductivity has been lacking. We address the problem of a lightly doped QSL through a large-scale density-matrix renormalization group study of the t-J model on finite-circumference triangular cylinders with a small but nonzero concentration of doped holes. We provide direct evidences that doping QSL can naturally give rise to d-wave superconductivity. Specifically, we find power-law superconducting correlations with a Luttinger exponent, Ksc ≈ 1, which is consistent with a strongly diverging superconducting susceptibility, \({\chi }_{sc} \,\sim\, {T}^{-(2\,-\,{K}_{sc})}\) as the temperature T → 0. The spin–spin correlations—as in the undoped QSL state—fall exponentially which suggests that the superconducting pair-pair correlations evolve smoothly from the insulating parent state.
ChemistryPhys.org

Physicists find room-temperature, 2D-to-1D topological transition

A Rice University team and its collaborators have discovered a room-temperature transition between 1D and 2D electrical conduction states in topological crystals of bismuth and iodine. Researchers found they could toggle the material, crystalline chains of bismuth iodide (Bi4I4), between low- and high-order conduction states at a transition temperature around...
Sciencetechxplore.com

'Holy grail discovery' in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they've made a "holy grail" discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings, published recently in Nature, center mostly on the discovery of a...
ChemistryNature.com

Graphyne-3: a highly efficient candidate for separation of small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures

Two-dimensional nanosheets, such as the general family of graphenes have attracted considerable attention over the past decade, due to their excellent thermal, mechanical, and electrical properties. We report on the result of a study of separation of gaseous mixtures by a model graphyne-3 membrane, using extensive molecular dynamics simulations and density functional theory. Four binary and one ternary mixtures of H\(_2\), CO\(_2\), CH\(_4\) and C\(_2\)H\(_6\) were studied. The results indicate the excellence of graphyne-3 for separation of small gas molecules from the mixtures. In particular, the H\(_2\) permeance through the membrane is on the order of \(10^7\) gas permeation unit, by far much larger than those in other membranes, and in particular in graphene. To gain deeper insights into the phenomenon, we also computed the density profiles and the residence times of the gases near the graphyne-3 surface, as well as their interaction energies with the membrane. The results indicate clearly the tendency of H\(_2\) to pass through the membrane at high rates, leaving behind C\(_2\)H\(_6\) and larger molecules on the surface. In addition, the possibility of chemisorption is clearly ruled out. These results, together with the very good mechanical properties of graphyne-3, confirm that it is an excellent candidate for separating small gas molecules from gaseous mixtures, hence opening the way for its industrial use.
SciencePhys.org

Table-top electron camera catches ultrafast dynamics of matter

Scientists at DESY have built a compact electron camera that can capture the inner, ultrafast dynamics of matter. The system shoots short bunches of electrons at a sample to take snapshots of its current inner structure. It is the first such electron diffractometer that uses Terahertz radiation for pulse compression. The developer team around DESY scientists Dongfang Zhang and Franz Kärtner from the Center for Free-Electron Laser Science CFEL validated their Terahertz-enhanced ultrafast electron diffractometer with the investigation of a silicon sample and present their work in the first issue of the journal Ultrafast Science, a new title in the Science group of scientific journals.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

3D Magnetic Nanonetwork Breakthrough Could Enable New Generation of 3D Storage Technologies

Emergent Magnetic Monopoles Controlled at Room Temperature. Three dimensional (3D) nano-network promise a new era in modern solid state physics with numerous applications in photonics, bio-medicine, and spintronics. The realization of 3D magnetic nano-architectures could enable ultra-fast and low-energy data storage devices. Due to competing magnetic interactions in these systems magnetic charges or magnetic monopoles can emerge, which can be utilized as mobile, binary information carriers. Researchers at University of Vienna have now designed the first 3D artificial spin ice lattice hosting unbound magnetic charges. The results published in the journal npj Computational Materials present a first theoretical demonstration that, in the new lattice, the magnetic monopoles are stable at room temperature and can be steered on-demand by external magnetic fields.
PhysicsPhys.org

Physicists make laser beams visible in vacuum

A new method developed at the University of Bonn simplifies ultra-precise adjustment for quantum optics experiments. A beam of light can only be seen when it hits matter particles and is scattered or reflected by them. In a vacuum, however, it is invisible. Physicists at the University of Bonn have now developed a method that allows laser beams to be visualized even under these conditions. The method makes it easier to perform the ultra-precise laser alignment required to manipulate individual atoms. The researchers have now presented their method in the journal Physical Review Applied.
ScienceNewswise

Seeing Is Believing: Scientists Visualize Record Exciton Diffusion Length

Solar cells, LEDs, and a huge number of other modern electronics rely on optoelectronics. These are components that give off, detect, or control light. Within these devices, the movement of excitons (pairs of negative electrons and positive holes) determines how well the device performs. A type of nanoscale crystals called perovskite—smaller than a grain of dust—shows promise for optoelectronic devices. Researchers have now created a new perovskite nanocrystal system and taken direct visualizations of the movement of an exciton from crystal to crystal over very long distances.
Chemistrytecheblog.com

Scientists Develop Self-Healing “Living Materials” with Genetic Engineering That Act as 3D Building Blocks

Scientists from the Imperial College London have developed self-healing “living materials” that act as 3D building blocks when damaged. In the future, this material can be used by windshields to fix their own cracks, or an aircraft fuselage tear, and most useful of all, self-repairing potholes in the road. Researchers could also integrate the building blocks into self-healing building materials, thus reducing the amount of maintenance needed while extending a material’s life and usefulness. Read more for additional pictures and information.

