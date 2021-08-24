A taste of summer, courtesy of the Mediterranean

With summer coming close to an end, I’m desperately trying to cling to its last fleeting moments. Everything I do is now oriented toward taking advantage of the summer season, hence this delicious end-of-summer salad. Just like how I’m trying to cram everything into these last couple of weeks, this salad also incorporates so many healthy and delicious fruits and vegetables. It is refreshing, yet has a bit of a savory taste to it. There is never any left over at my house, and it’s the first thing people finish from their plate. Of course, it’s open to improvement and accommodation — a summer salad can be anything you want it to be, so long as it’s tangy, fruity, colorful and refreshing.