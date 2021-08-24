NY's first female governor Kathy Hochul wears suffragette white to swearing-in

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The ceremonial swearing-in of Kathy Hochul was rife with symbolism as New York ushered in a new era in Albany as it welcomed its first female governor. Hochul, who chose a blue dress for a private midnight swearing-in ceremony, instead wore suffragette white as she publicly took the oath of office in the Red Room at the State Capitol, with her family and legislative leaders looking on. Her daughter and daughter-in-law also went with white for the inauguration.