WH Smith said its sales for the past year are expected to be “slightly ahead” of expectations as its travel business continued its recovery in recent weeks.However, shares in the company slipped after it said next year’s profits will be at the bottom of its previous guidance.The retail group revealed that total sales in the six months to August 31 were 65% of pre-pandemic levels from the same period in 2019.It said it was boosted by improvement in the last eight weeks of the period, with group sales at 71% of 2019 levels, after a lift in travel trade as...