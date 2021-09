London equity markets ended in the red on Tuesday as banks and travel stocks retreated. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.4% at 7,119.70. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: "Value stocks have been hit across the FTSE 100 today, with banks down as UK stocks play catch-up with Powell’s speech on Friday and travel stocks remain in the red as investors fret about the outlook for the next few months.