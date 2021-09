Stanley Tucci has opened up about being treated for cancer three years ago.The actor discussed the diagnosis for the first time in a new interview with the magazine Vera.He explained that he was diagnosed three years ago with a tumour at the base of his tongue. The tumour, he said, was “too big to operate” on, so he underwent “high-dose radiation and chemo”.Treatments were successful and the illness is unlikely to return, Tucci told the publication.“The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he said. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make...