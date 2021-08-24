Cancel
An Overall Facility Layout Helps Bongards Redesign and Reslot Cheese Warehouse

Cover picture for the articleAs a farmer-owned co-op since 1908, Bongards has unsurpassed cheesemaking expertise. Today, some of the biggest names in retail, foodservice and manufacturing turn to Bongards for wholesome, premium cheeses crafted to their unique specifications and sourced responsibly. Bongards has a long tradition of doing things the right way in terms of the way they service their customers and run their business. When they found its Minnesota facility, which picks, packs and ships cheese to customers nationwide, was bursting at the seams and slowing down service, they knew it was time to act.

