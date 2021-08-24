An Overall Facility Layout Helps Bongards Redesign and Reslot Cheese Warehouse

This Heinz baby food pouch has been unveiled by the brand as a new packaging solution that will help to encourage greater recycling rates by making the process as simple as possible. The new pouch-style packaging features a mono-material construction that is suited for recycling through curbside collections, which will prevent almost 20-tonnes of plastic waste from heading to the landfill every year. The packaging is positioned as a first of its kind and has been assessed by On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) to meet its guidelines for recycling designation.