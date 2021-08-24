Cancel
Turner Job Corps' 'recycling guy' serves students, community

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 8 days ago
ALBANY — While some may find it difficult to attract and keep talented employees, now more than ever, in light of the current labor shortage and stagflation-ridden state of our economy, the Turner Job Corps Center wants to take a minute to recognize some talented instructors the center has to serve its student employees, staff and community.

David Daniels is figuratively and literally “driven,” to excel, as he is the veteran Driver’s Education instructor at TJCC and very instrumental in the program at the local technical college as well. He was recently elected to serve on the Chehaw Park Advisory Board at the Albany City Commission meeting, the same day members of the TJCC family visited the Government Center to have Mayor Bo Dorough swear in TJCC student government officers.

Obviously, not only has Daniels been a great asset to the Turner team for more than 19 years, he’s an asset in the local community as well.

Though he’s graciously known around the center as the “recycling guy,” because he does it so faithfully, as well as daily hand-delivering Albany Herald newspapers to all his colleagues in the Academic Building, pre-pandemic, our beloved education and community partner, Albany Technical College (ATC) is singing Daniels’ praise to a much higher tune. ATC featured him in its fall 2021 edition of “Solutions” magazine, for teaching the behind-the-wheel portion of their Joshua’s Law course.

With a full history of education as a profession and notable community involvement, it is indeed a great opportunity for Turner Job Corps Center student employees to add a Georgia driver’s license to their toolbox under the instruction of David Daniels.

TJCC is pleased to host the best people for the job of helping to empower young people and our world through education. The center also is appreciative of the role you all, as our partners and stakeholders, play in achieving that goal. Despite the turbulent and trying times, please recognize that we are great together, and there is so much potential to be even greater.

