Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, TN

Cleaning Up Turnovers The Focus For Monterey Against CCHS

By Noah McKay
uppercumberlandreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monterey Wildcats opened their season last Friday with a 35-6 win over 3A opponent Cannon County, a game that saw the Wildcats move the ball at will offensively. Matthew Montgomery and Mason Bowman each rushed for two touchdowns, and Montgomery found Chandler Bowden from 64-yards-out for the other score. What stuck out the most to head coach Scott Hughes was the physical play from his team as a whole.

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Cumberland County, TN
City
Whitwell, TN
Monterey, TN
Sports
City
Mason, TN
Cumberland County, TN
Sports
City
Monterey, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Wildcats#Whitwell 35 0#Lions#Upper Cumberland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy