Cleaning Up Turnovers The Focus For Monterey Against CCHS

The Monterey Wildcats opened their season last Friday with a 35-6 win over 3A opponent Cannon County, a game that saw the Wildcats move the ball at will offensively. Matthew Montgomery and Mason Bowman each rushed for two touchdowns, and Montgomery found Chandler Bowden from 64-yards-out for the other score. What stuck out the most to head coach Scott Hughes was the physical play from his team as a whole.