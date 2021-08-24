Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccine & The Flu Shot

By emmaricefox8
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s your immunization destination! Discount Drug Mart has numerous locations across northeast Ohio.

#Flu Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immunization#Discount Drug Mart#Discountdrugmart
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Boston

Do I Need To Wait Between Getting The COVID Vaccine And Flu Shot? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “Is the booster shot recommended for those who have been vaccinated and have previously had COVID? And Is the booster shot different from the original vaccine given out?” – Ann Marie Yes, scientists believe that having COVID-19 and then getting vaccinated provides additional protection against severe illness, but it is still recommended that you get a booster when the...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Flu shots available now

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flu shots are available at pharmacies in North Dakota and around the US. The CDC recommends people 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine before the end of October to protect our communities from seasonal influenza. The vaccine is currently available at all...
Public HealthWBTV

How do I register to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are a lot of questions when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, how to book an appointment, and any potential financial costs involved. WBTV’s Vaccine Team is on your side with what you need to know before you get your vaccine and answering your questions in our Q&A. » You can submit a question about the COVID-19 vaccine here.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Physician recommends flu shot as COVID-19 stresses hospitals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Even as the state battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, influenza season is just around the corner. It starts on Oct. 9 this year, but doctors say you should get your flu shot as early as possible. That’s around the time many may be getting COVID-19 booster shots.
Miami, FLmiamitodaynews.com

University of Miami study finds flu shots may help against Covid-19

A newly published study created by researchers and physicians from the University of Miami found that the flu vaccine may provide protection against Covid-19, although further studies still need to be done. Devinder Singh, M.D., chief of plastic surgery and professor of clinical surgery at the Miller School, UM plastic...
Knoxville, TNWBIR

Flu shots to be available soon, health experts urge people to get vaccinated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flu shots will soon be available to protect families, communities and everyone from getting sick during flu season. Usually, they are available by the end of August or the beginning of September. Health care workers also said that flu shots are expected to protect people through the fall and into the following summer too.
Public Healthkq2.com

Between flu and Covid-19, winter 'could be complicated'

If there ever was a year to get a flu shot, this one may be it. Typically, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people get a flu shot by the end of October. But the coming flu season may be a bad one. With Covid-19 still complicating...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Boosters, Flu Season, and the Future of the Pandemic

In an interview with Pharmacy Times®, Sachin Nagrani, MD, medical director at the home visit and telemedicine service Heal, discusses the Biden administration's announcement that booster shots will soon be available for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and what this would mean for patients and practitioners. Pharmacy Times interviewed Sachin...
Lakeland, MImoodyonthemarket.com

Lakeland Health Turns to Flu Vaccine & Offers Drive-Thru Shots

While all the attention has been on COVID-19 vaccination for months, Spectrum Health Lakeland is reminding Southwest Michigan residents it will soon be time for annual seasonal flu vaccine. And they’ll be trying to make it easier by offering Drive-Thru vaccine clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend...

