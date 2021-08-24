COVID-19 Vaccine & The Flu Shot

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “Is the booster shot recommended for those who have been vaccinated and have previously had COVID? And Is the booster shot different from the original vaccine given out?” – Ann Marie Yes, scientists believe that having COVID-19 and then getting vaccinated provides additional protection against severe illness, but it is still recommended that you get a booster when the...