Wichita, KS

Wichita Community Theatre Presents "New York"

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita Community Theatre opens its 2021-2022 Season with NEW YORK by David Rimmer. The drama runs September 9-19 at 258 N. Fountain. The attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 affected people in very different ways. Still, 20 years later, the images, sounds, and feelings still pull at many of us. NEW YORK depicts the reactions of a group of individuals to the events of that day as all the characters all speak to a central psychiatrist. It was originally written to raise funds for volunteer psychiatrists dedicated to helping the overwhelming number of patients psychologically affected by 9/11.

