Global scenarios of resource and emission savings from material efficiency in residential buildings and cars

By Stefan Pauliuk ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6869-1405
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterial production accounts for a quarter of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Resource-efficiency and circular-economy strategies, both industry and demand-focused, promise emission reductions through reducing material use, but detailed assessments of their GHG reduction potential are lacking. We present a global-scale analysis of material efficiency for passenger vehicles and residential buildings. We estimate future changes in material flows and energy use due to increased yields, light design, material substitution, extended service life, and increased service efficiency, reuse, and recycling. Together, these strategies can reduce cumulative global GHG emissions until 2050 by 20–52 Gt CO2-eq (residential buildings) and 13–26 Gt CO2e-eq (passenger vehicles), depending on policy assumptions. Next to energy efficiency and low-carbon energy supply, material efficiency is the third pillar of deep decarbonization for these sectors. For residential buildings, wood construction and reduced floorspace show the highest potential. For passenger vehicles, it is ride sharing and car sharing.

#Energy Efficiency#Material Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Resource Efficiency#Ghg#Assessment2
Energy Industryscitechdaily.com

New Insulation Material Enables More Efficient Electricity Distribution

High-voltage direct current cables which can efficiently transport electricity over long distances play a vital role in our electricity supply. Optimizing their performance is therefore an important challenge. With that aim in mind, scientists from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, present a new insulation material up to three times less conductive, offering significant improvements to the properties and performance of such cables.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
IndustryNature.com

Indicators of the molecular pathogenesis of virulent Newcastle disease virus in chickens revealed by transcriptomic profiling of spleen

Newcastle disease virus (NDV) has caused significant outbreaks in South-East Asia, particularly in Indonesia in recent years. Recently emerged genotype VII NDVs (NDV-GVII) have shifted their tropism from gastrointestinal/respiratory tropism to a lymphotropic virus, invading lymphoid organs including spleen and bursa of Fabricius to cause profound lymphoid depletion. In this study, we aimed to identify candidate genes and biological pathways that contribute to the disease caused by this velogenic NDV-GVII. A transcriptomic analysis based on RNA-Seq of spleen was performed in chickens challenged with NDV-GVII and a control group. In total, 6361 genes were differentially expressed that included 3506 up-regulated genes and 2855 down-regulated genes. Real-Time PCR of ten selected genes validated the RNA-Seq results as the correlation between them is 0.98. Functional and network analysis of Differentially Expressed Genes (DEGs) showed altered regulation of ElF2 signalling, mTOR signalling, proliferation of cells of the lymphoid system, signalling by Rho family GTPases and synaptogenesis signalling in spleen. We have also identified modified expression of IFIT5, PI3K, AGT and PLP1 genes in NDV-GVII infected chickens. Our findings in activation of autophagy-mediated cell death, lymphotropic and synaptogenesis signalling pathways provide new insights into the molecular pathogenesis of this newly emerged NDV-GVII.
EnvironmentNature.com

Differences in the dynamics of community disaster resilience across the globe

The consideration of disaster resilience as a multidimensional concept provides a viable and promising way forward for reducing risk and minimizing impacts today and in the future. What is missing is the understanding of the actual dynamics of resilience over time based on empirical evidence. This empirical understanding requires a consistent measure of resilience. To that end, a Technical Resilience Grading Standard for community flood resilience, was applied in a longitudinal study from 2016 to 2018 in 68 communities across the globe. We analyse the dynamics of disaster resilience using an advanced boosted regression tree modelling framework. The main outcome of our analysis is twofold: first, we found empirical evidence that the dynamics of resilience build on a typology of communities and that different community clusters experience different dynamics; and second, the dynamics of resilience follows transitional behaviour rather than a linear or continuous process. These are empirical insights that can provide ways forward, theoretically as well as practically, in the understanding of resilience as well as in regard to effective policy guidance to enhance disaster resilience.
ScienceNature.com

A mechanical insight into the triggering mechanism of frequently occurred landslides along the contact between loess and red clay

The triggering mechanism and movement evolution of loess-red clay landslides, which occurred frequently along the contact between the loess and red clay on the Loess Plateau, are closely related to the mechanical properties of the contact surface. This work presents an experimental investigation on loess, clay and loess-red clay interlaminar (LRCI) samples obtained from a typical loess-red clay landslide in northern part of Shaanxi province of China, using a series of ring shear tests, microscopic observation and scanning electron microscopy tests, in an attempt to explore the mechanical behavior of loess, clay and LRCI samples with variation in moisture content, normal stress and shear rate. The results revealed that for all specimens, both the peak shear strength \(\tau_{p}\) and the residual shear strength \(\tau_{r}\) decreased with increasing moisture content, among which, moisture content has the greatest influence on the \(\tau_{p}\) and \(\tau_{r}\) of red clay, followed by the LRCI specimen, and the loess specimen is least affected by moisture content. Meanwhile, exponential functions describing the correlations between shear strength and moisture content of LRCI, red clay and loess specimens were proposed. Furthermore, the macroscopic morphological characteristics and the microstructure of shear surface obtained from the LRCI specimens showed that a localized water accumulation was built up within the shear surface as the water content increases to some extent, and a high degree of liquefaction developed within shear surface when the moisture content reached to the saturate degree. The microstructural observation on LRCI specimen suggested that the shear surface became smoother and the larger percentage of small-sized pores was observed with moisture content. Accordingly, the built-up excess pore water pressure during shearing is difficult to be dissipated due to a close structure of small-sized pores. Due to the low permeability, high pore-water pressure built up within the shear zone and the increase in the fine particle content, the LRCI soils with a high saturation degree shows the potential for the localized liquefaction within shear zone, which further provides a scientific explanation for the triggering mechanism of loess-red clay landslides with high-speed and long- run out.
ScienceNature.com

New nematogenic conical-shaped supramolecular H-bonded complexes for solar energy investigations

New conical-shaped geometrical supramolecular H-bonded liquid crystal complexes were formed through 1:2 intermolecular interactions of H-bonding between flexible core (adipic acid, A) and lateral chloro-substituted azopyridines (Bn). The chains of the terminally alkoxy substituted base (n) were changed between 8 and 16 carbons. Mesomorphic and optical examinations of the prepared complexes were measured via differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) and polarizing optical microscopy (POM). Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR) was used to confirm the Fermi bands of the H- bonding interactions. Induced nematogenic mesophases that cover the whole lengths of alkoxy-chains were detected. The non-linear geometries of the designed supramolecular complexes were also confirmed via Density functional theory (DFT) calculations. It was found that the length of terminal alkoxy chain of the base moiety highly affects the geometrical structure of the investigated complexes. Moreover, it increases the thermodynamic energy and influences the geometrical parameters. The electrical properties of each of the acid component (A), the base (B16) and their 1:2 complex (A/2B16) were evaluated using the Keithley measurement-source unit. The optical properties studies showed that the influences in the optical absorption and the reduction of the energy gap of the complex compared to its individual components made the resulted supramolecular H-bonded complex soft material suitable for solar energy investigations.
ScienceNature.com

Cell reprogramming shapes the mitochondrial DNA landscape

Individual induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) show considerable phenotypic heterogeneity, but the reasons for this are not fully understood. Comprehensively analysing the mitochondrial genome (mtDNA) in 146 iPSC and fibroblast lines from 151 donors, we show that most age-related fibroblast mtDNA mutations are lost during reprogramming. However, iPSC-specific mutations are seen in 76.6% (108/141) of iPSC lines at a mutation rate of 8.62 × 10−5/base pair. The mutations observed in iPSC lines affect a higher proportion of mtDNA molecules, favouring non-synonymous protein-coding and tRNA variants, including known disease-causing mutations. Analysing 11,538 single cells shows stable heteroplasmy in sub-clones derived from the original donor during differentiation, with mtDNA variants influencing the expression of key genes involved in mitochondrial metabolism and epidermal cell differentiation. Thus, the dynamic mtDNA landscape contributes to the heterogeneity of human iPSCs and should be considered when using reprogrammed cells experimentally or as a therapy.
EnvironmentNature.com

Extreme rainfall deficits were not the cause of recurring colonial era famines of southern Indian semi-arid regions

Using information contained in the eighteenth to twentieth century British administrative documents, preserved in the National Archives of India (NAI), we present a 218-year (1729–1947 AD) record of socioeconomic disruptions and human impacts (famines) associated with ‘rain failures’ that affected the semi-arid regions (SARs) of southern India. By mapping the southern Indian famine record onto long-term spatiotemporal measures of regional rainfall variability, we demonstrate that the SARs of southern India repeatedly experienced famines when annual rainfall reduced by ~ one standard deviation (1 SD), or more, from long-term averages. In other words, ‘rain failures’ listed in the colonial documents as causes of extreme socioeconomic disruptions, food shortages and human distress (famines) in the southern Indian SARs were fluctuations in precipitation well within the normal range of regional rainfall variability and not extreme rainfall deficits (≥ 3 SD). Our study demonstrates that extreme climate events were not necessary conditions for extreme socioeconomic disruptions and human impacts rendered by the colonial era famines in peninsular India. Based on our findings, we suggest that climate change risk assessement should consider the potential impacts of more frequent low-level anomalies (e.g. 1 SD) in drought prone semi-arid regions.
EngineeringNature.com

Deep learning framework for material design space exploration using active transfer learning and data augmentation

Neural network-based generative models have been actively investigated as an inverse design method for finding novel materials in a vast design space. However, the applicability of conventional generative models is limited because they cannot access data outside the range of training sets. Advanced generative models that were devised to overcome the limitation also suffer from the weak predictive power on the unseen domain. In this study, we propose a deep neural network-based forward design approach that enables an efficient search for superior materials far beyond the domain of the initial training set. This approach compensates for the weak predictive power of neural networks on an unseen domain through gradual updates of the neural network with active transfer learning and data augmentation methods. We demonstrate the potential of our framework with a grid composite optimization problem that has an astronomical number of possible design configurations. Results show that our proposed framework can provide excellent designs close to the global optima, even with the addition of a very small dataset corresponding to less than 0.5% of the initial training dataset size.
TechnologyNature.com

Photoacoustic tomography of fingerprint and underlying vasculature for improved biometric identification

Capitalizing on the photoacoustic effect, we developed a new fingerprint sensing system that can reveal both fingerprints and underlying vascular structures at a high spatial resolution. Our system is built on a 15 MHz linear transducer array, a research ultrasound system, and a 532-nm pulsed laser. A 3D image was obtained by scanning the linear array over the fingertip. The acquired fingerprint images strongly agreed with the images acquired from ultrasound. Additional experiments were also conducted to investigate the effect of acoustic coupling. We discovered that high-quality fingerprint and vessel images can be acquired from both wet and dry fingers using our photoacoustic system. The reduced subdermal features in dry coupling can be enhanced through post-processing. Compared to existing fingerprint scanners, the photoacoustic approach provides a higher quality 3D image of the fingerprint, as well as unique subdermal vasculature structures, making the system almost impossible to counterfeit.
EngineeringNature.com

Fanless, porous graphene-copper composite heat sink for micro devices

Thermal management in devices directly affects their performance, but it is difficult to apply conventional cooling methods such as the use of cooling liquids or fans to micro devices owing to the small size of micro devices. In this study, we attempted to solve this problem by employing a heat sink fabricated using copper with porous structures consisting of single-layer graphene on the surface and graphene oxide inside the pores. The porous copper/single-layer graphene/graphene oxide composite (p-Cu/G/rGO) had a porosity of approximately 35%, and the measured pore size was approximately 10 to 100 µm. The internal GO was reduced at a temperature of 1000 °C. On observing the heat distribution in the structure using a thermal imaging camera, we could observe that the p-Cu/G/rGO was conducting heat faster than the p-Cu, which was consistent with the simulation. Furthermore, the thermal resistance of p-Cu/G/rGO was lower than those of the p-Cu and pure Cu. When the p-Cu/G/rGO was fabricated into a heat sink to mount the light emitting diode (LED) chip, the measured temperature of the LED was 31.04 °C, which was less than the temperature of the pure Cu of 40.8 °C. After a week of being subjected to high power (1000 mA), the light intensity of p-Cu/G/rGO decreased to 95.24%. However, the pure Cu decreased significantly to 66.04%. The results of this study are expected to be applied to micro devices for their effective thermal management.
ScienceNature.com

The cryo-EM structure of the bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis reveals a unique structural framework and enables rational drug design to combat TB

New drugs are urgently needed to combat the global TB epidemic. Targeting simultaneously multiple respiratory enzyme complexes of Mycobacterium tuberculosis is regarded as one of the most effective treatment options to shorten drug administration regimes, and reduce the opportunity for the emergence of drug resistance. During infection and proliferation, the cytochrome bd oxidase plays a crucial role for mycobacterial pathophysiology by maintaining aerobic respiration at limited oxygen concentrations. Here, we present the cryo-EM structure of the cytochrome bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis at 2.5 Å. In conjunction with atomistic molecular dynamics (MD) simulation studies we discovered a previously unknown MK-9-binding site, as well as a unique disulfide bond within the Q-loop domain that defines an inactive conformation of the canonical quinol oxidation site in Actinobacteria. Our detailed insights into the long-sought atomic framework of the cytochrome bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis will form the basis for the design of highly specific drugs to act on this enzyme.
EnvironmentNature.com

Evaluating the influence of land use and land cover change on fine particulate matter

Fine particulate matter (i.e. particles with diameters smaller than 2.5 microns, PM2.5) has become a critical environmental issue in China. Land use and land cover (LULC) is recognized as one of the most important influence factors, however very fewer investigations have focused on the impact of LULC on PM2.5. The influences of different LULC types and different land use and land cover change (LULCC) types on PM2.5 are discussed. A geographically weighted regression model is used for the general analysis, and a spatial analysis method based on the geographic information system is used for a detailed analysis. The results show that LULCC has a stable influence on PM2.5 concentration. For different LULC types, construction lands have the highest PM2.5 concentration and woodlands have the lowest. The order of PM2.5 concentration for the different LULC types is: construction lands > unused lands > water > farmlands >grasslands > woodlands. For different LULCC types, when high-grade land types are converted to low-grade types, the PM2.5 concentration decreases; otherwise, the PM2.5 concentration increases. The result of this study can provide a decision basis for regional environmental protection and regional ecological security agencies.
PhysicsNature.com

Drastic change of magnetic anisotropy in FeGeTe and FeGeTe monolayers under electric field studied by density functional theory

Magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) is one of the most important properties in two-dimensional magnetism since the magnetization in two dimension is vulnerable to the spin rotational fluctuations. Using density functional theory calculation, we show that perpendicular electric field dramatically enhances the in-plane and out-of-plane magnetic anisotropies in Fe3GeTe2 and Fe4GeTe2 monolayers, respectively, allowing the change of easy axis in both systems. The changes of the MAE under the electric field are understood as the result of charge redistribution inside the layer, which is available due to the three-dimensional (3D) network of Fe atoms in the monolayers. As a result, we suggest that due to the unique structure of FenGeTe2 compounds composed by peculiar 3D networks of metal atoms, the MAE can be dramatically changed by the external perpendicular electric field.
EconomyNature.com

On the role of hypocrisy in escaping the tragedy of the commons

We study the emergence of cooperation in large spatial public goods games. Without employing severe social-pressure against “defectors”, or alternatively, significantly rewarding “cooperators”, theoretical models typically predict a system collapse in a way that is reminiscent of the “tragedy-of-the-commons” metaphor. Drawing on a dynamic network model, this paper demonstrates how cooperation can emerge when the social-pressure is mild. This is achieved with the aid of an additional behavior called “hypocrisy”, which appears to be cooperative from the external observer’s perspective but in fact hardly contributes to the social-welfare. Our model assumes that social-pressure is induced over both defectors and hypocritical players, though the extent of which may differ. Our main result indicates that the emergence of cooperation highly depends on the extent of social-pressure applied against hypocritical players. Setting it to be at some intermediate range below the one employed against defectors allows a system composed almost exclusively of defectors to transform into a fully cooperative one quickly. Conversely, when the social-pressure against hypocritical players is either too low or too high, the system remains locked in a degenerate configuration.
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

Probabilistic risk assessment of solar particle events considering the cost of countermeasures to reduce the aviation radiation dose

Cosmic-ray exposure to flight crews and passengers, which is called aviation radiation exposure, is an important topic in radiological protection, particularly for solar energetic particles (SEP). We therefore assessed the risks associated with the countermeasure costs to reduce SEP doses and dose rates for eight flight routes during five ground level enhancements (GLE). A four-dimensional dose-rate database developed by the Warning System for Aviation Exposure to Solar Energetic Particles, WASAVIES, was employed in the SEP dose evaluation. As for the cost estimation, we considered two countermeasures; one is the cancellation of the flight, and the other is the reduction of flight altitudes. Then, we estimated the annual occurrence frequency of significant GLE events that would bring the maximum flight route dose and dose rate over 1.0 mSv and 80 μSv/h, respectively, based on past records of GLE as well as historically large events observed by the cosmogenic nuclide concentrations in tree rings and ice cores. Our calculations suggest that GLE events of a magnitude sufficient to exceed the above dose and dose rate thresholds, requiring a change in flight conditions, occur once every 47 and 17 years, respectively, and their conservatively-estimated annual risks associated with the countermeasure costs are up to around 1.5 thousand USD in the cases of daily-operated long-distance flights.
ComputersNature.com

Model guided extremum seeking control of electromagnetic micromirrors

In this paper, a simplified dynamic model is constructed to describe the main characteristic of electromagnetic micro-mirror. Then, based on the information provided by the derived simplified model, a model-guided extremum seeking control (MGESC) scheme with backtracking line search is developed, which can automatically estimate the best value of step-size at each search iteration to improve the performance of the control system for target tracking. Then, the convergence of the proposed MGES algorithm is proved. Finally, the experimental results and the simulations are presented to verify the proposed method.
ScienceNature.com

Orexin receptors 1 and 2 in serotonergic neurons differentially regulate peripheral glucose metabolism in obesity

The wake-active orexin system plays a central role in the dynamic regulation of glucose homeostasis. Here we show orexin receptor type 1 and 2 are predominantly expressed in dorsal raphe nucleus-dorsal and -ventral, respectively. Serotonergic neurons in ventral median raphe nucleus and raphe pallidus selectively express orexin receptor type 1. Inactivation of orexin receptor type 1 in serotonin transporter-expressing cells of mice reduced insulin sensitivity in diet-induced obesity, mainly by decreasing glucose utilization in brown adipose tissue and skeletal muscle. Selective inactivation of orexin receptor type 2 improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in obese mice, mainly through a decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis. Optogenetic activation of orexin neurons in lateral hypothalamus or orexinergic fibers innervating raphe pallidus impaired or improved glucose tolerance, respectively. Collectively, the present study assigns orexin signaling in serotonergic neurons critical, yet differential orexin receptor type 1- and 2-dependent functions in the regulation of systemic glucose homeostasis.
ChemistryNature.com

Synthetic exploration of sulfinyl radicals using sulfinyl sulfones

Sulfinyl radicals – one of the fundamental classes of S-centered radicals – have eluded synthetic application in organic chemistry for over 60 years, despite their potential to assemble valuable sulfoxide compounds. Here we report the successful generation and use of sulfinyl radicals in a dual radical addition/radical coupling with unsaturated hydrocarbons, where readily-accessed sulfinyl sulfones serve as the sulfinyl radical precursor. The strategy provides an entry to a variety of previously inaccessible linear and cyclic disulfurized adducts in a single step, and demonstrates tolerance to an extensive range of hydrocarbons and functional groups. Experimental and theoretical mechanistic investigations suggest that these reactions proceed through sequential sulfonyl and sulfinyl radical addition.
ChemistryNature.com

Effect of the strain on spin-valley transport properties in MoS superlattice

The effect of the strain on the spin and valley dependent transport properties, including the conductance and polarization, through a monolayer MoS2 superlattice under Rashba spin–orbit coupling is theoretically investigated. It is found that the conductance strongly depends on the spin and valley degrees of freedom, and spin-inversion can be achieved by MoS2 superlattice. Also, the spin and valley dependent conductance in a monolayer MoS2 superlattice can be efficiently adjusted via strain and the number of the superlattice barriers. Moreover, it is demonstrated that both the magnitude and sign of the spin and valley polarization depend on the strain strength, the number of barriers, and electrostatic barrier height. Both full spin and valley polarized current (with 100% or − 100% efficiency) can be realized in a MoS2 superlattice under strain.

