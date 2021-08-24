Cancel
Bean Station, TN

880 Newman Hollow Rd, Bean Station, TN 37708

Citizen Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOUNTRY LIVING! Sitting on 28 acres with 29 more acres available of mostly cleared pasture, this 3 bedroom,1.5 bathroom with a full brick with an unfinished basement is in an unrestricted area yet has public water and access to highspeed internet. Other features are an attached one car garage and barn for storage of equipment you'll need to enjoy this new homestead. Breath taking mountain views and minutes from Cherokee lake you'll enjoy the quiet life of nature right in your back door.

