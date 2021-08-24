Tech Volleyball picked First in GLIAC North Division

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team is the top pick in the North Division in the GLIAC Preseason Coaches' Poll after garnering four first-place votes. Tech welcomes back its core roster from the 2021 season, including six All-GLIAC selections. The Huskies won a GLIAC Regular Season Championship last spring for only the second time in program history and look to make their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.