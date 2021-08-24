Cancel
VORTECS™ Report: CT Markets Pro's algorithmic indicators identify half of the week's best-performing assets

By Cointelegraph
CoinTelegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Cointelegraph's Markets Pro subscription service, which offers institutional-grade research tools for crypto traders, shared its latest VORTECS™ Report with its Discord community. The report, available only to subscribers, highlights the past week’s biggest-gaining tokens as identified by the system's artificial intelligence algorithm. Ten top altcoins made profits...

