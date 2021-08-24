Cancel
Rugby

Australia to host Rugby Championship in Queensland

By Reuters
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's Queensland state will host eight Rugby Championship tests in double-headers over four weekends from September in a revised schedule following new COVID-19 restrictions across the country and in New Zealand. Organisers had considered moving games to South Africa or the UK amid lockdowns and tightening travel curbs in Australia...

