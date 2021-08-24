NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTRIX

CASE #: 2021-085 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MARION COUNTY, ALABAMA. TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Linda Marie Farr, as Executrix of the Estate of Michael Lee Campbell, on the 1st day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Paige Vick Judge of Probate Court of Marion County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all person having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.