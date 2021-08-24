Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haleyville, AL

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTRIX

By Editorial
myjrpaper.com
 8 days ago

CASE #: 2021-085 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MARION COUNTY, ALABAMA. TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Linda Marie Farr, as Executrix of the Estate of Michael Lee Campbell, on the 1st day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Paige Vick Judge of Probate Court of Marion County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all person having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

myjrpaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Haleyville, AL
Government
City
Haleyville, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Lee#Estate#P O Box#Mlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy