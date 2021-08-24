Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

There’s still time to register for 13 Black Towns Motorcycle Tour

guthrienewsleader.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA parade and a car and bike show have been added to the final day of activities for the 13 Black Towns Motorcycle Tour. The tour of the 13 remaining historically Black towns in Oklahoma is set for Sept. 3-5, with launching points in Muskogee and Langston. Tour organizer Derrick...

www.guthrienewsleader.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Urban Cowboy#Redbird Tullahassee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Lafayette, LAKLFY.com

It’s time to register for Bingo and Bubbly!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Bingo & Bubbly is a social hosted by the UL Lafayette Alumni Assocation that consists of eight regular bingo games, one blackout game, food, beverages, and great company. Each game will end with a prize and there will also be a raffle available as well. Bingo...
MusicDuncan Banner

13 Black Towns Tour set for September

The 13 Black Towns Motorcycle Tour and its riders will rev up their engines for the third year when they cruise into Oklahoma towns from Sept. 3-5. Motorcycle Tour organizer Derrick Smith Jr. said the 13 Black Towns Tour is open to everyone, not just motorcycle riders. According to Smith, the main goal for the tour is to educate Oklahomans on the history of the “historically all Black towns.”
Marquette, MIfoxsportsmarquette.com

There’s Still Time to Register for the Man Cave Makeover Giveaway

Marquette, MI – August 25, 2021 – Registration is still open for the Man Cave Makeover Giveaway! mediaBrew Communications teamed up with Rent All of Marquette to give away a living room set made up of two(2) Greenbay Packers recliners, matching TV stand and end table, and a 70″ Samsung Smart TV!
LifestyleWSJM

Still Time To Register A State Campsite For The Weekend

If you’re hoping to camp in one of Michigan’s state parks this weekend, you better hurry and make a reservation. DNR assistant Parks and Recreation chief Jackie Blodgett says they’re expecting plenty of people at state campgrounds. “About a third of a percent over where we were last year, so...
Lifestylechatsports.com

There’s Still Time to Savor Summer

The sun now sets before 8 p.m., Labor Day is fast approaching and the back-to-school sales are well underway. This moment on the calendar is often bittersweet, hinting as it does at cooler temperatures and the move of activities back indoors. This year, the added anxiety around the resurgence of the coronavirus and rise of the highly contagious Delta variant does not help.
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
MusicNYS Music

Lespecial Announces Fall Tour with Stops in Niagra and East Durham

Lespecial, the heavy future groove trio from Kent, CT, is hitting the road for an extensive run of shows this Fall. Including a show in Niagara Falls, NY and one in East Durham, NY for the Flyday Music Festival. Dubbed “2021 Fall RepeaTOUR,” the jaunt is named after “Repeater,” a...
Festivalbeaconjournal.com

Fireworks, music, festival food to highlight Summer Sunset Blast

The city of Stow will once again present the Stow Summer Sunset Blast, a family-oriented community event that is free and open to the entire community. The Blast is held each year at Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road, Stow, during Labor Day weekend. As always, there will be plenty of festive food, kids activities, inflatables, games, music, beer, live bands, and the grand finale fireworks show in the area.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Running Elements opening new downtown Ocala location

The Running Elements is opening a new location in downtown Ocala that will feature a bevy of products for runners, marathoners, and other walking enthusiasts. The business plans to host a soft opening at its new Ocala location at 29 NE 1st Street, Suite E. The running store is next door to another popular downtown athletics shop, Brick City Bicycles.
Kentucky Statewvlkam.com

Kentucky Proud Festival 2021

Cumulus Media is teaming up with the Kentucky Proud organization to bring you the 2nd annual Kentucky Proud Festival. The Kentucky Proud Festival is a day dedicated to showcasing the work of local Kentucky businesses. Join us for a fun-filled day of food, drink, shopping and music from local vendors and artists.
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Tunnel To Towers Foundation Hosting ‘Never Forget Concert’ At Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — This year marks 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11, and out on Long Island, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting the “Never Forget Concert” at Jones Beach. “A thousand free tickets to first responders and front line workers across Long Island. It’s a great way to honor cops, firemen, EMTs, paramedics, nurses and others who put their life on the line every day to protect us,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino said. The concert takes place Saturday and will feature a long list of musicians, including Journey, John Fogerty, Wycleff Jean, Lee Brice and the Chainsmokers. Proceeds will go to providing mortgage-free homes for families of 9/11 victims and other first responders. For more information, visit t2t.org/never-forget-concert-announced-for-august-21.
Dodge County, WIWatertown Daily Times

Dodge County 4-H horse, pony project holds fun show

After a year of virtual meetings, the Dodge County 4-H Horse and Pony project members and leaders were finally able to meet in person. The summer brought the ability to meet outside for meetings and clinics. Youth and leaders were back in person and able to start working horses at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, according to Harper Zillmer, Dodge County Horse and Pony 4-H Club reporter.
Religiontheweektoday.com

Marion church draws crowd for community yard sale

MARION — Out with the old and in with the new!. The First Congregational Church of Marion held a community yard sale on Sunday, Aug. 15 in the church parking lot. Members of the church were there to sell baked goods, grilled scallops and barbecue, and donated items, while members of the community could rent a booth for $10 to sell things of their own. Penny Pinchers’, the church thrift store, was also open during the event.
New Iberia, LAKLFY.com

Passe Partout - It's time to register for Bingo and Bubbly!

Passe Partout - It's time to register for Bingo and Bubbly!. Marketing services that don't deliver targeting small businesses. Council member apologizes for using offensive term. Property court hearing, resident given 60 days to clean up. Most Wanted arrested. Military medical team arrives in Lafayette. Military medical team arrives to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy