There’s still time to register for 13 Black Towns Motorcycle Tour

JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — This year marks 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11, and out on Long Island, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting the “Never Forget Concert” at Jones Beach. “A thousand free tickets to first responders and front line workers across Long Island. It’s a great way to honor cops, firemen, EMTs, paramedics, nurses and others who put their life on the line every day to protect us,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino said. The concert takes place Saturday and will feature a long list of musicians, including Journey, John Fogerty, Wycleff Jean, Lee Brice and the Chainsmokers. Proceeds will go to providing mortgage-free homes for families of 9/11 victims and other first responders. For more information, visit t2t.org/never-forget-concert-announced-for-august-21.