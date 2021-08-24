FDA Fully Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine / Can Employers Mandate Vaccinations? / CDC Urges COVID Vaccines While Pregnant / B Street Theater’s Full Season
We learn how the FDA approval process works, following the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. An employment legal expert explains the challenges employers may face mandating vaccinations. We break down the CDC’s new recommendation for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get vaccinated, and the B Street Theater tells us about its upcoming full season since the pandemic shuttered its operation.www.capradio.org
