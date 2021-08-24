Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA Fully Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine / Can Employers Mandate Vaccinations? / CDC Urges COVID Vaccines While Pregnant / B Street Theater’s Full Season

capradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe learn how the FDA approval process works, following the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. An employment legal expert explains the challenges employers may face mandating vaccinations. We break down the CDC’s new recommendation for pregnant and breastfeeding women to get vaccinated, and the B Street Theater tells us about its upcoming full season since the pandemic shuttered its operation.

www.capradio.org

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Employment Law#Fda Approval#Pfizer Covid Vaccine#Cdc#The B Street Theater#Shaw Law Group#Uc Davis Health#Covid 19 Executive#The B Street Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Public HealthFingerLakes1

New York ends religious exemption for COVID vaccine as list of those mandated to get the shot grows

Using religion as a reason for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 if the state, or your employer mandates it is not enough. Religious exemptions have been a central component to vaccine hesitancy amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, after a recent decision by the state’s Department of Health to eliminate the religious exemption clause for health care workers looking to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine – it’s made many question where else it will disappear.
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Lawmaker Rejected COVID Vaccine, Took Unproven Drug Ivermectin, Got COVID, Recovered, Restarts Ivermectin Without Being Vaccinated

Despite the Pfizer COVID vaccination winning U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval last week, Colorado Rep. Rod Pelton (R-Cheyenne Wells) still considers all available COVID vaccines “experimental,” preferring to treat himself with Ivermectin — a well-known, mostly veterinary drug repurposed by some as an unproven treatment and preventative drug for COVID — while choosing to forego getting vaccinated.
Public HealthKHON2

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?. They can require vaccination and fire employees who don’t comply, or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance. Businesses for months have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis

Ridgewood NJ, the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), but infection with the virus is associated with a much greater risk of the condition, according to a real-world case-control study published on August 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 2 million people who are members of the Clalit Health Services (CHS), the largest healthcare organization in Israel. Vaccination was associated with a 3-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis (risk ratio [RR], 3.24, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.55-12.44), as well as several other conditions including swollen lymph nodes (RR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.05 to 2.78), appendicitis (RR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.02 to 2.01), and herpes zoster infection (RR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.20 to 1.73).
Public HealthNew York Post

Fauci calls for COVID-19 vaccines to be required for healthcare workers

Dr. Anthony Fauci has backed requiring COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers who see patients, saying that it’s “inexplicable” that anyone in that field wouldn’t get the shot. “I’m very much in favor of mandating if you want to see patients and you want to participate in healthcare, you need to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy