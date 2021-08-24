Cancel
Hamilton, AL

SECTION I ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS for the CITY OF HAMILTON RIVER ROAD DRIVE DRAINAGE AND ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS will be received by THE CITY OF HAMILTON at City Hall until 10:00 o'clock a.m. (local time) Monday, September 13, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of the following approximate quantities of work: 105 CY Borrow Excavation, 240 Tons Superpave Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface Layer, ½” Maximum Aggregate Size ESAL Range A/B, 100 Tons Superpave Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer, Patching, 1” Maximum Aggregate Size, 500 Tons Superpave Bituminous Concrete Upper Binder Layer, Leveling, ½” Maximum Aggregate Size, 2866 SY Planing, 1720 LF Curb and Gutter; all other labor, material, equipment and work required or implied by the Contract Documents (Plans and Specifications).

