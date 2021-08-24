OU Class of 2025 Breaks University Records

NORMAN, OKLA. – The University of Oklahoma announced that the Class of 2025 is the largest, most diverse and highest academically qualified freshman class in the school’s 131-year history. The freshman class includes 4,595 students, with 38% identifying as minorities and a quarter of whom are first-generation college students. This year’s class also holds a higher GPA than any other incoming class, with an average high school GPA of 3.66.