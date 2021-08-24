Cancel
Bloomington, IN

Fourth Street Festival Returns In Person

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4th Street Festival of the Arts & Crafts will be an in-person event this year after being held virtually in 2020. Now in its 45th year, the festival normally features 125 artists who exhibit and sell their paintings, photographs, sculptures, fiber arts, glass and wood arts, and jewelry at local, regional, and national art fairs. Area nonprofit arts groups also set up booths promoting community projects and art-related opportunities, and musicians and other performance artists entertain visitors. The two-day event has attracted as many as 40,000 people from throughout the Midwest.

