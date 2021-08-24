8/24 – Rob’s “Final Day of Heat Advisory” Tuesday Morning Forecast

A weak backdoor trough is expected to linger over the area for the next few days. Upper level high-pressure is expected to weaken slightly over the next few days. Southerly surface winds will help to advect warm air and moisture into the region, which will help enhance lifting and humidity in the environment. As a result, any rain that occurs will not be very efficient and will not produce as high of rainfall rates. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible over the next few days, primarily during the peak daytime heating hours. The main threats from these storms will be gusty winds (30-40 mph) and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible inside thunderstorm development Wednesday afternoon.