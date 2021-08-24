Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

8/24 – Rob’s “Final Day of Heat Advisory” Tuesday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weak backdoor trough is expected to linger over the area for the next few days. Upper level high-pressure is expected to weaken slightly over the next few days. Southerly surface winds will help to advect warm air and moisture into the region, which will help enhance lifting and humidity in the environment. As a result, any rain that occurs will not be very efficient and will not produce as high of rainfall rates. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible over the next few days, primarily during the peak daytime heating hours. The main threats from these storms will be gusty winds (30-40 mph) and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible inside thunderstorm development Wednesday afternoon.

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentwxxv25.com

9/1 – Rob’s “September Outlook” Morning Forecast

A surface low associated with Tropical Depression Ida will continue to move NE, dragging a weak cold front into south Mississippi Thursday morning. Northwesterly flow aloft will develop across the area today between the upper level High pressure over Texas and Ida over the eastern CONUS. The frontal boundary draped southwest of Ida will move southward across Tennessee this morning, then into northern Alabama and Mississippi this afternoon. The frontal boundary will then move towards southern Alabama, southern MS and northeastern Louisiana by Thursday morning. A disturbance was moving southeastward within the northwest flow aloft and this will enhance shower/thunderstorm activity across the area this afternoon.
Environmentwxxv25.com

09/01 – Brantly’s “Continued Heat, River Flood Threat” Wednesday Night Forecast

A stationary weak trough boundary from the remnants of Ida is still stalled along the northern Gulf coast of LA and MS this afternoon. With this system, there`s enough moisture in the region to support a few storms into the evening hours. Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and downbursts of strong winds this evening before they settle down and drift southeastward overnight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy