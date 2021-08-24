Fantasy football: 5 TE sleepers to draft in 2021

You know the deal with the tight end position: It’s Travis Kelce and pretty much everyone else.

But look at some of the top scorers from 2020: Logan Thomas, Robert Tonyan and Hayden Hurst were in the top 10.

That tells you there’s value to be had if you don’t end up with Kelce, Darren Waller or George Kittle, and that’s where this list comes in — if you wait at your draft, you could end up with a breakout stud that comes at an extremely low cost.

So here are a few names of tight end sleepers you could find later on in your draft:

1

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

I’m kind of shocked that he’s TE14 per Fantasy Pros.

Gerald Everett is now in Seattle. Higbee wasn’t THAT bad last year despite his targets dropping from 89 to 60 from his breakout 2019. And with Everett out? His targets should go up, right? I’m more than happy to see if that’s true with a late pick.

2

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

No more Kyle Rudolph! That’s some good news for the 2019 second-rounder who found paydirt five times last season.

The problem? Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook will catch a lot of Kirk Cousins’ passes. My guess is he’s a bigger red zone threat, which could get him to the fringes of the top 10 tight ends, and that’s worth drafting at outside-top-10 prices.

4

Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots

I initially thought this would be too much of a timeshare between Hunter Henry and the former Titan who scored nine touchdowns in 2020.

And while Henry might end up getting more looks in the red zone once he’s healthy, I still think Smith will see much more volume. Plus, there’s definitely room for them both — is Jakobi Meyers really the top target there? I’m not sure. Is Nelson Agholor a true No. 1 WR? No, he’s a deep threat.

So maybe Smith is among the top receivers on this team.

5

Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans

We know he had a few noteworthy games in 2020. We also know Jonnu Smith is in New England and that Julio Jones is around now. So for really deep leagues: I’d give him a shot and see what happens given how Tannehill throws to his tight ends.