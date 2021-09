Offensively- the right handed hitter stands in the box in a tall stance. Works off a short quiet load and displayed quick hands into the hitting zone. Low effort hitting action. Displayed hard consistent contact to the pull side. Defensively- the outfielder displayed a live arm during throws in the defensive portion of the workout. Waits back for the baseball. Above average exchange to a quick release from a high 3/4 arm slot. Top throwing velocity from the outfield was 82 MPH. As a catcher, the the 2022 graduate displayed active footwork. Above average exchange to a quick release from a high 3/4 arm slot. Displayed arm strength during the defensive portion. The 2022 graduate is a must follow.