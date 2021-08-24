Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Montgomery County amends budget for 2021-22

southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County approved a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021-2022. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the budget amendment as American Rescue Plan funds allowed for extra expenditures. The adjustment includes an increase for non-departmental and conservation funding, and a slight decrease in mental health funding. Supervisor Mark Peterson provided the adjustments the board was hoping to approve.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amends#Mental Health#American Rescue Plan#Conservation#Montgomery County#The State Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clarke County, IAosceolaiowa.com

Clarke County now a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

During the Aug. 16 Clarke County Supervisors meeting the board voted unanimously to make Clarke County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County along with many other counties across the state. The right to keep and bear arms is guaranteed in the United States Constitution in order to defend life, liberty and...
El Campo, TXEl Campo Leader-News

Board approves budget amendment

El Campo ISD moves towards a new budget cycle with a surplus school board officials learned last week. Assistant Superintendent for Finance David Bright presented the new budget and answered trustee questions before the unanimous vote to approve the amendments. “We have always followed a conservative approach when it comes...
Lee County, ALopelikaobserver.com

Lee County Zoning Regulations Amended

The zoning regulations adopted by the Lee County Planning Commission in May were amended Monday night by the Lee County Commission. The zoning regulations were originally enacted by the newly-formed planning commission in response to the potential Creekwood Resources, LLC quarry in Beulah. Beat 13 has been zoned in the...
Le Sueur County, MNsouthernminn.com

Le Sueur County: Greetings from the county administrator

I want to thank the Le Sueur County News for this monthly opportunity to share news and happenings within the county. By way of introduction, my name is Joe Martin, and I started as the County administrator in late May. I have lived in Waterville Township for nearly 10 years. While I’m new to county government, I have had management experience within the state and federal government, along with private sector experiences in the agricultural arena. The last few months have been busy ones getting to know the people, programs, and issues within the county; but, they have been enjoyable and informative.
Potter County, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Potter County adopts budget, officially proposes 2021-22 tax rate

During the most recent meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, the court took action, adopting the budget and officially proposing a property tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year. In a pair of 4-1 votes, with precinct two commissioner Mercy Murguia voting against each of the measures, the court...
Camas, WAColumbian

Camas School Board OKs $132M budget for 2021-22

CAMAS — The Camas School Board last week approved a $132 million 2021-22 budget that takes $6.5 million out of fund balances to make up for revenue shortfalls caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, decreased student enrollment and COVID-19 relief funds that were disproportionately low compared to similarly sized school districts in Washington.
Kyle, TXhaysfreepress.com

Kyle approves $172 million budget for 2021-22

Kyle City Council unanimously approved a $172.6 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The budget follows priorities the council identified across five budget workshops, including beautification, downtown redevelopment, green spaces within the Brick and Mortar District and infrastructure investments. The budget workshops...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken approves 2021 budget

The Hoboken City Council has unanimously adopted a $125 million municipal budget for 2021 that includes a 2.8 percent reduction in taxes, even though the overall budget is up by 6.8 percent over last year’s. “I am very proud that we have once again been able to deliver a balanced...
Marble Falls, TXhighlandernews.com

Marble Falls talks 2021-22 budget

In drafting the upcoming municipal budget, Marble Falls city officials expect a balanced general fund, an increase of utility rates and millions of dollars in capital improvement projects, while honoring a city council request to decrease the property tax rate. Officials propose factoring in personnel merit increases in the amount of approximately $234,000, as proposed in the 2021-22 fiscal year…
Navarro County, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

Navarro County approves budget

Navarro County Commissioners approved the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget Tuesday during their regular monthly meeting, after adopting the tax Rate of $0.6045 per $100 of taxable valuation. “The rate is the same as last year, and lower than two years ago said Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore.” The 2022 budget...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Council reexamines charter amendments

The Norman City Council will revisit a few charter amendment recommendations previously submitted by a commission during its Tuesday night study session. After the Charter Review Commission submitted its final report to the council Aug. 3, few of the dozen recommendations met with council approval to later submit to voters.
Oak Ridge North, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Oak Ridge North approves FY 2021-22 budget, tax rate

Oak Ridge North's fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate and city budget were unanimously approved by City Council during its Aug. 23 regular meeting. Following public hearings on both items, council members voted 5-0 for a property tax rate of $0.4723 per $100 valuation, and a budget of $4.41 million in spending and $4.51 million in revenue. An approximately $98,500 surplus will be transferred to capital reserves.
Oxford, MSOxford Eagle

City of Oxford set to approve budget for 2021-22; residents to see tax decrease

Oxford’s Board of Aldermen are set to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and it includes good news for Oxford residents and city employees. The budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 includes a decrease in the city’s millage rate, which translates to a small decrease in taxes for city residents. A first reading and public hearing of the proposed $40 million budget was held during the Board’s Aug. 17 meeting. A second reading and public hear is scheduled for the Sept. 7 meeting before voting to approve the budget on Sept. 21.
Oxford, MShottytoddy.com

Tax Decrease, City Employee Raises, New Projects in Proposed 2021-22 Oxford Budget

The Oxford Board of Aldermen is proposing a small decrease in the city’s millage rate along with raises for all full-time employees in the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. The first reading of the proposed $40 million budget was held last week during the Board’s regular meeting. A second public hearing is set for 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 at City Hall.
PoliticsPosted by
Watertown Daily Times

Town of Brasher officials begin budget review for next year

BRASHER FALLS — Budget season has started in the town of Brasher, and Supervisor Mark A. Peets said his preliminary figures show good news for taxpayers. “This is our preliminary budget look. I want everybody to take a look at this and do your homework. We’re going to talk about it again at the next three board meetings. We’re going to have a workshop prior to each one to go over this,” he told board members.
Navarro County, TXPosted by
Corsicana Daily Sun

Commissioners to meet Monday

A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:. • Consideration of Burn Ban. • Public Hearing on Tax Rate. • Public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy