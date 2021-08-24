Montgomery County amends budget for 2021-22

I want to thank the Le Sueur County News for this monthly opportunity to share news and happenings within the county. By way of introduction, my name is Joe Martin, and I started as the County administrator in late May. I have lived in Waterville Township for nearly 10 years. While I’m new to county government, I have had management experience within the state and federal government, along with private sector experiences in the agricultural arena. The last few months have been busy ones getting to know the people, programs, and issues within the county; but, they have been enjoyable and informative.