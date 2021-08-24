How to lower your blood pressure

Two of the most common drugs used to treat high blood pressure, or hypertension, are angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEs). Some of the better-known ARBs are losartan (brand name Cozaar), valsartan (Diovan), olmesartan (Benicar), candesartan (Atacand), and irbesartan (Avapro), while popular ACE inhibitors include lisinopril (Qbrelis, Prinivil, Zestril), enalapril (Vasotec), moexipril (Univasc), benazepril hydrochloride (Lotensin), and ramipril (Altace). The mechanisms by which they work are different, but both affect a protein in the blood called angiotensin that narrows blood vessels, causing the heart to work harder and blood pressure to rise. Both classes of medications have been around for years and have proven to be safe and effective.
