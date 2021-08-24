Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How to lower your blood pressure

KARK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Baptist Health) – How can I bring my blood pressure down? It’s one of the most Googled health questions in the U.S. If you’re wondering too, these four tips are a good place to start. And there’s good reason to start now. Lowering your blood pressure can help reduce your risk of stroke, heart attack and other serious health threats.

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Pressure Control#Salt#Soda#Baptist Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
Related
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Best Supplements for High Blood Pressure, According to Dietitians

A somber stat: Nearly half of adults in the United States have hypertension or are taking medication for hypertension, pet the CDC. That's some 108 million Americans. While you should always consult with your doctor before updating your supplements regime, research shows that certain nutrients may help lower high blood pressure.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Improves Brain Health And Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure by an average of five points. Drinking beetroot juice can help improve brain health and reduce blood pressure, new research finds. Beetroot juice is rich in inorganic nitrate, like other foods including celery, spinach and lettuce. Nitrate is turned into nitric oxide in the mouth,...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Science

Nearly every time you walk into a doctor's office or hospital, one of the first things they do is check your blood pressure. High blood pressure (aka hypertension) is when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is consistently too high, per the CDC—and, there's a good chance yours is. Approximately half of Americans suffer from hypertension, which is the primary or contributing cause of around 500,000 deaths per year. What exactly is it and what is the number one cause? Here is everything you need to know about high blood pressure. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This type of food may help control blood pressure

In a new study from Queen’s University, researchers found flavonoid-rich foods, including berries, apples, pears and wine, appear to have a positive effect on blood pressure levels. This is partially explained by the characteristics of the gut microbiome. The researchers found gut microbiome plays a key role in metabolizing flavonoids...
Posted by
Umesh Bedi

High blood pressure prevention and its diet therapy

To avoid heart diseases, it is important to keep blood pressure under control. Control the factors that increase blood pressure. High blood pressure can be made normal by gradually reducing it, especially by making lifestyle improvements. The following measures should be taken to normalize it –
Diseases & Treatmentsfox8live.com

The number of people with high blood pressure doubles

(CNN) – Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study shows the United States is part of a disturbing, larger global trend. High blood pressure is known as the silent killer. People with it often have no...
HealthGood News Network

Breathing With This Device for 5 Minutes May Lower Blood Pressure as Much as Exercise or Drugs: Study

A five-minute breathing exercise that you can do while watching television can lower your blood pressure as much as medication, according to a new small study. Described as “strength training for your breathing muscles”, it uses a hand-held medical device that provides resistance as a person inhales through a tube. Scientists say it can lower cardiovascular disease risk in aging adults—and could also aid athletes in running faster marathons.
Diseases & TreatmentsHealthline

Treating Blood Clots in Your Legs

A blood clot is a semisolid clump of blood that forms inside a blood vessel. shows that your legs are the most common place for a blood clot to form. Being immobile for long periods, damage to the lining of your blood vessels, and changes in the chemistry of your blood can contribute to the development of blood clots. Anybody can develop them, but certain people are at an elevated risk.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This $3 Tropical Drink Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Avoid Chronic Disease, and Nix Aches and Pains

Nothing hits the spot like a cool, refreshing drink as we wait for the hot and humid days of summer to end. We also know it’s better to sip on something healthy rather than a sugary soda or iced tea. Thankfully, coconut water can satisfy our taste buds and provide some amazing benefits for our blood pressure, lower our risk of chronic disease, and improve our post-workout recovery!
Healthgentside.co.uk

How to reduce your blood sugar naturally

High blood sugar levels occur when your body doesn’t make enough or effectively use insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood glucose. While this is a key sign of diabetes, it is also common in those without, and monitoring and regulating your levels will help you stay healthy and reduce any health complications.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study Links Gut Bacteria, Flavonoid-Rich Foods With Lower Blood Pressure

Recent research has linked gut microbiota and cardiovascular disease with reported differences in gut microbial compositions among individuals with and without cardiovascular disease. Foods with high levels of flavonoids appear to positively impact blood pressure and this association may be partially explained by characteristics of the gut biome, according to...
WorkoutsBreaking Muscle

Reducing High Blood Pressure With Isometric Resistance Training

A new study looks the specific mode of exercise for managing high blood pressure, isometric resistance training (IRT). So, let's start with what is IRT? It is a type of strength training. You may be familiar with IRT exercises, often just called isometrics by trainers and coaches, something like pushing...
HealthGreen Valley News and Sun

REGULAR DENTAL CARE CAN REDUCE HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE 

We have discussed in previous columns the relationship between gum disease and heart disease, but a recent study reported by the American Heart Association shows there’s also a link between gum disease AND high blood pressure (HBP)!. PATIENTS ARE UNAWARE OF HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE. Researchers studied patients with periodontitis, or...
Drinksthefreshtoast.com

Drinking This Every Day Can Reduce Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and is heavily impacted by what we eat and drink. Heart disease has the unfortunate distinction of being the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. The condition envelops a variety of diseases that range from strokes to high blood pressure. But factoring in this particular drink into your lifestyle can reduce your odds of having a stroke, at least according to a new study.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Little-Known Mineral Keeps Bones Strong, Controls Blood Sugar, and Lowers Diabetes Risk

A diet packed with vitamins and minerals is a major key to staying healthy, but most of us never think about an important nutrient called manganese. Benefits of manganese include improving bone health, reducing inflammation to lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and balancing our blood sugar. Luckily, it’s found in many common foods and supplements that can do wonders for our body!
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

New Study Compares Blood Pressure Medications

Two of the most common drugs used to treat high blood pressure, or hypertension, are angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEs). Some of the better-known ARBs are losartan (brand name Cozaar), valsartan (Diovan), olmesartan (Benicar), candesartan (Atacand), and irbesartan (Avapro), while popular ACE inhibitors include lisinopril (Qbrelis, Prinivil, Zestril), enalapril (Vasotec), moexipril (Univasc), benazepril hydrochloride (Lotensin), and ramipril (Altace). The mechanisms by which they work are different, but both affect a protein in the blood called angiotensin that narrows blood vessels, causing the heart to work harder and blood pressure to rise. Both classes of medications have been around for years and have proven to be safe and effective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy