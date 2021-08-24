Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Company behind Ragin' Cajun food products buys $1.2M north Lafayette warehouse, to add more jobs

By ADAM DAIGLE
theadvocate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe people behind Acadian Kitchens in Broussard knew at some point they would need a new building. Then Hurricane Delta came along and gave them a nudge. It was that storm last August that brought down a large oak tree that fell on a building in Broussard. The storm came through on Friday night, but by the next morning the cleanup began and operations resumed by Wednesday morning, CEO Paul Leleux said. Nearly a year later, the growing food company is consolidating its operations and moving to a building in north Lafayette with plans to adding possibly 30 more jobs.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broussard, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
City
Broussard, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Cajun#Ragin#Acadian Kitchens#Ne Evangeline Thruway#Covid#Creole#Evanston Partners#Southern Seasonings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy