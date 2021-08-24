Company behind Ragin' Cajun food products buys $1.2M north Lafayette warehouse, to add more jobs

The people behind Acadian Kitchens in Broussard knew at some point they would need a new building. Then Hurricane Delta came along and gave them a nudge. It was that storm last August that brought down a large oak tree that fell on a building in Broussard. The storm came through on Friday night, but by the next morning the cleanup began and operations resumed by Wednesday morning, CEO Paul Leleux said. Nearly a year later, the growing food company is consolidating its operations and moving to a building in north Lafayette with plans to adding possibly 30 more jobs.