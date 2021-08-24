Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asia-Pacific Satellite Communication Market to Grow at 10.1% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

Rise in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems, increase in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions, and surge in adoption of SATCOM equipment in online streaming services, radio, and TV broadcast are the major factors driving the growth of the global satellite communication market. Based on component, the services segment held the major share in 2019. Based on region, however, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR by 2027. Prominent Players: Al Yah Satellite Communication Company PJSC (Yahsat), Cobham Ltd, EchoStar Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Inmarsat Global Limited, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., SES S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Telesat Canada, and Viasat, Inc.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Small Satellite#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Allied Market Research#Cobham Ltd#Echostar Corporation#Inmarsat Global Limited#Ses S A#Viasat Inc#Download Report#Charts#Lamea#Yahsat#Mini Satellite#Micro Satellite#Applications Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Income Protection Insurance Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Manulife, Allianz, VitalityLife, TAL, Asteron Life, Sovereign

Worldwide Income Protection Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Worldwide Income Protection Insurance Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Worldwide Income Protection Insurance Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Royal London, AXA, Legal & General, AMP, LISA Group, VitalityLife, TAL, Asteron Life, Allianz, Sovereign, Suncorp, Generali, Manulife, LV= Liverpool Victoria, Zurich, AIG Life, Fidelity Life, CommInsure, OnePath, AIA, Aviva & Westpac.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Public Sector Software Market is Booming Worldwide | NortonLifeLock, Microsoft, Cisco Systems

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Public Sector Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Public Sector Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Public Sector Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Biosensor Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 35, 729 Million by 2027 at 9.7% CAGR | Key Players, Future Trends and Sales Projection

Biosensors Market Size, Growth and Trends Analysis by Technology (Electrochemical, Optical, Thermal, Piezoelectric Biosensors), by Application (Medical Testing, Food Toxicity, Industrial Process, Environmental and Agricultural Testing), by End User (Point-of-Care, Home Diagnostics, Research Laboratories, Food Industry, and Security & Biodefense), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2027.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Silk Market Trends By Types, Analysis By Growth Rate, Leading Players And Business Outlook 2021-2028

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Silk Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Drone Transponders Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Aerobits, Sagetech, Sandia Aerospace, Micro Systems

The ' Drone Transponders market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Drone Transponders derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Drone Transponders market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Loan Origination Software Market to See Promising Growth Ahead| Ellie Mae, Calyx Software, FICS, Fiserv

The ' Loan Origination Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Loan Origination Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Loan Origination Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Modular Kitchen Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Modular Kitchen Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata

The ' LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; LegalTech Artificial Intelligence derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Metagenomics Market Growth Projection, Sales Statistics, Size Value and Share Estimation By 2031

Global Metagenomics Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 11.2% is relied upon to be recorded for the Metagenomics market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Growth Projection, Emerging Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2030

Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 13.7% is relied upon to be recorded for the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Arthroscopy Devices Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2031

Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 7.2% is relied upon to be recorded for the Arthroscopy Devices market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Potato Starch Market Value, Volume, Growth Predictions and Forecast to 2031

Global Potato Starch Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 3.5% is relied upon to be recorded for the Potato Starch market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Contactless Payments Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Wirecard, Giesecke & Devrient, Location Sciences, Gemalto

The ' Mobile Contactless Payments market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Mobile Contactless Payments derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Mobile Contactless Payments market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2021 Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis to 2031

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 6% is relied upon to be recorded for the Erythropoietin Drugs market by 2031, referring to industry players.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

API Marketplace Software Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Zapier, CodeCanyon, IFTTT, Google Cloud

The ' API Marketplace Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, API Marketplace Software market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, API Marketplace Software market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Market to Set New Growth Cycle | EncrypGen, SimplyVital Health, Genomes.io

The ' Blockchain in Genomic Data Management market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Blockchain in Genomic Data Management market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Blockchain in Genomic Data Management market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Medical Smart Textile Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Coming Years | Adidas International, Jabil, DowDupont, Toray Industries

The ' Medical Smart Textile market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Medical Smart Textile derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Medical Smart Textile market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Comments / 0

Community Policy