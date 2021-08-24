Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Merritt Drive water outage and lane closure planned

Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Clarksville Gas & Water has planned a water outage and lane closure on Wednesday, August 25, at 8 a.m. on Merritt Drive from Memorial Drive to Valley Road for water valve replacement work.

The water outage will also include Gateway Lane from Haynes Street to Merritt Drive and Gateway Lane will be closed from Valley Road to Merritt Drive. Motorists will be directed to Valley Road to bypass the work zone.

Low water pressure may also affect the Merritt Drive vicinity during the work.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the roads reopened by approximately 2 p.m.

It is the principal central city of the Clarksville, TN–KY metropolitan statistical area, which consists of Montgomery and Stewart counties in Tennessee, and Christian and Trigg counties in Kentucky. The city was founded in 1785 and incorporated in 1807,

