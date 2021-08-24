Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville’s Reynolds, Higgins, Collinsville’s Coker claim AHSAA Football Spotlight recognition

By Shannon Fagan
weisradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association recognized three area football players for their standout performances during Week 0 action on Friday night. Senior Michael Reynolds and junior Keylon Higgins combined for 336 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Gaylesville’s 38-30 victory over Whitesburg Christian. Both players earned AHSAA Spotlight recognition on Tuesday morning.

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Coker, AL
City
Gaylesville, AL
City
Collinsville, AL
City
Wetumpka, AL
City
Guntersville, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cullman, AL
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Oneonta, AL
City
Demopolis, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahsaa#Titans#Redskins#American Football#Reynolds Higgins#Ahsaa Football Spotlight#Panthers#Pike Road High School#Iverson Hooks#Patriots#Mcgill Toolen Catholic#Td#Yellow Jackets#Hewitt Trussville#Christian#Moody#Trinity Presbyterian#St John Paul Ii Catholic#Moody S Wallace#Corner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy