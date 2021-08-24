Gaylesville’s Reynolds, Higgins, Collinsville’s Coker claim AHSAA Football Spotlight recognition
MONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association recognized three area football players for their standout performances during Week 0 action on Friday night. Senior Michael Reynolds and junior Keylon Higgins combined for 336 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Gaylesville’s 38-30 victory over Whitesburg Christian. Both players earned AHSAA Spotlight recognition on Tuesday morning.www.weisradio.com
