Grand Rapids Teen Sentenced For Livingston County Police Chase

Sentencing has been handed down to a Grand Rapids teen for breaking into a big box store last year and leading police on a chase into Livingston County. 18-year-old Kquazay Vinson of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty last month in Livingston County Circuit Court to three counts of resisting and obstructing police. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to recommend that Vinson be sentenced to time served with no probation. Last week he was sentenced to two days already served.