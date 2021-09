AC Milan are proceeding well in negotiations with Chelsea over the return of Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to a report. Bakayoko does not seem to be part of Chelsea’s plans given he has spent recent seasons on loan spells at Milan in 2018-19, then Monaco in 2019-20 and last season at Napoli. Both Napoli and Milan have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, while Juventus and Lyon have also been mentioned.