Securikett launches paper-based security seal

labelandnarrowweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy using similar materials for product packaging, the recycling process is simplified. If packaging and closing labels are made out of the same material, the quality of the recycled raw material, and efficiency of the recycling process, is significantly enhanced. Paper packaging that is closed with paper-based security seals can be better integrated into the recycling process than paper packaging with plastic labels.

Comments / 0

