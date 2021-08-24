How the Sony MDR-7506 Headphones Took Over Music Studios

Walk into any music studio in the world, pick up the headphones hooked up to the desk, and more than likely, you’ll be holding a pair of MDR-7506 cans. Launched in 1991 and based on a design from 1985, the MDR-7506 might as well be the definition of "industry standard." They sound good, they’re tough, they’re completely repairable, and they have a coiled cable that seems absurdly long until you use them in the studio, where it is perfect. But the same goes for many headphones, so what makes these Sony's different?