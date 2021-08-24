How the Sony MDR-7506 Headphones Took Over Music Studios
Walk into any music studio in the world, pick up the headphones hooked up to the desk, and more than likely, you’ll be holding a pair of MDR-7506 cans. Launched in 1991 and based on a design from 1985, the MDR-7506 might as well be the definition of "industry standard." They sound good, they’re tough, they’re completely repairable, and they have a coiled cable that seems absurdly long until you use them in the studio, where it is perfect. But the same goes for many headphones, so what makes these Sony's different?www.lifewire.com
Comments / 0