Atlanta, GA

August 26: Suite Jazz Series Presents Paula Atherton

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgramming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, located at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. Suite Food Lounge is home of the Suite Jazz Series, featuring this Thursday, August 26, Paula Atherton and the Suite Jazz Series Band. Doors open at 6:30pm and showtime is 7:30pm. More information about The Suite Jazz Series is available at 404-577-2500 or at eventbrite.com or JazzBeatpromotions.com.

