10 Actors Who Became Famous Movie Stars After Starting on Broadway

September is almost upon us, and everyone is clamoring for that last pre-Labor Day escape: Out-of-office messages clutter inboxes and Instagram overflows with photos from far-flung places. Though the heat beats on, the acceptable window for adopting summer as a state of mind is swiftly drawing to a close. If you’re already nostalgic for the season—and weren’t able to (or thought better of) traveling—head to Alethia Tanner Park for a weekly wanderlust-themed film screening with CiNoMatic, an outdoor movie series running through Oct. 27. This week it’s Mamma Mia!, the 2008 jukebox musical starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Pierce Brosnan frolicking in sun-drenched Greece. There’s glittering azure water, the irresistible ABBA earworms, and the guarantee of love (and a sequined closing number) by the movie’s end. What better way to dream away the world’s troubles than to watch Christine Baranski chastise a throng of chiseled, lovesick men through song and dance? How could one’s heart not burst at the sight of Kalokairi’s women leaping into the water with feminist joie de vivre? Maura Brophy, president and CEO of the NoMa Business Improvement District, the entity organizing CiNoMatic, calls Mamma Mia! “a feel good classic” and encourages attendees to check out the lawn games as well as the local food and beverage selection that will be available on site. The film starts at 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 1. Register for the screening on eventbrite. CiNoMatic screens subtitled Hollywood classics Wednesdays through October at sunset in Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way NE. nomabid.org. Free.