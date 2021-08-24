Cancel
Hot Toys Takes a New Crack at Star Wars’ Scout Trooper, Speeder Bike

SuperHeroHype
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Toys Takes a New Crack at Star Wars’ Scout Trooper, Speeder Bike. Thanks to The Mandalorian, Hot Toys, like other companies, has had a chance to create Star Wars figures of the remnant versions of Imperials like the Scout Trooper. And thanks to the characters’ penchants for desert worlds, hover bikes like the Swoop also came back into vogue. So why not revisit the original? For their newest release, Hot Toys goes back to Return of the Jedi, and the original Speeder Bike with Biker Scout. Using a newly developed body and weathered armor, this soldier of the Empire looks more forest-worn than ever before.

