Hot Toys Takes a New Crack at Star Wars’ Scout Trooper, Speeder Bike

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. From the number of movies and TV shows recently released to the numerous others currently or soon to be in production, viewable and readable Star Wars content has never been more abundant or easier to access. With that in mind, Halloween dress parties across the country are likely to be filled with plenty of fans donning some of the best Star Wars costumes out there. Given the breadth of movies, books, and TV shows available, it’s little wonder that the Star Wars universe is full of hundreds of viable Halloween costume...