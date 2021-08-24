Patriots Cut Several Players Ahead Of Tuesday’s 80-Player Deadline
BOSTON (CBS) — NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 80 players before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Patriots began their day by releasing four players, with a potential fifth and final player likely soon to be confirmed.
The team released safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury, offensive linemen Marcus Martin and R.J. Prince, and wide receiver Devin Ross. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan first reported the news, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss later added Martin as the potential fifth cut.
Khoury filled in on long snapping duties while veteran Joe Cardona dealt with a hand injury. A 29-year-old rookie out of Carnegie Mellon, Khoury played as a defensive end/long snapper in the XFL in 2019.
Ross, who’s spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad over the past two years, was targeted with a pass just once in the Patriots’ first two preseason games.
Gant, who spent time with the Patriots in 2019, signed with the Patriots on Aug. 10.
Prince, who has spent time with Baltimore and Pittsburgh in his career but has never played in an NFL game, signed with New England on June 17. Martin saw game action with the Patriots last year in Week 17 vs. the Jets. He had previously spent time with the 49ers, Browns, Cowboys and Lions, playing in 29 career games.
