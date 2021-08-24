Cancel
CVS Will Require Some Employees To Get COVID Vaccine

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CBS) — CVS will be requiring some employees to get the COVID vaccine. The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain announced that all corporate employees and patient-facing workers like nurses must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

Pharmacists working in the company’s retail stores have until Nov. 30.

The company says other roles could be included in the mandate at a later time.

“While the vast majority of our employees have chosen to be vaccinated, this decision is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated,” CEO Karen Lynch said.

CVS said it has given out more than 30 million COVID vaccines to Americans and “is fully prepared to play a leading role in providing booster shots.”

