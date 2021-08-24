Cancel
Albany, NY

NY's first female governor Kathy Hochul wears suffragette white to swearing-in

By Marta Zielinska
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 8 days ago
The ceremonial swearing-in of Kathy Hochul was rife with symbolism as New York ushered in a new era in Albany as it welcomed its first female governor.

WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
