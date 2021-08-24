New York City Rents Top San Francisco Amid COVID Pandemic Economic Rebound

Cancel
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There was a time when the average cost of rentals in San Francisco soared over such other desired locations as New York City and Paris.

But then the COVID pandemic struck and rents tumbled as remote tech workers fled to more affordable locales. Still, San Francisco ranked as the priciest rental market in the United States. That is until now.

According to national rental giant Zumper, New York City has now edged ahead of San Francisco if only by the cost of a cross-city Uber ride.

In August, Zumper found that a median one-bedroom in New York City would cost you $2,810 while in San Francisco it’s $2,800.

“It’s a momentous shift, as San Francisco has been the most expensive rental market in the United States since Zumper started tracking this data in 2014,” the company said in a press release.

Zumper officials said that NYC rent prices have returned to pre-pandemic levels. In early 2019, median one-bedroom rent in San Francisco was more than $800 above New York City.

But that doesn’t mean rents aren’t once again on the rise in the San Francisco Bay Area. Zumper’s research found that rents were up 4.5 percent in San Francisco compared to January 2021 although that remains down by 20 percent relative to March 2020.

“San Francisco and New York were the two most affected cities at the outset of the pandemic, as renters left both cities in droves and prices plummeted,” the company said in a news release. “But New York has rebounded much more quickly since the vaccine rollout, as indoor dining and other urban amenities that make the city popular became available again.”

Two other top 10 markets were located in the Bay Area — San Jose at No. 4 at $2,200 and Oakland at No. 7 at $2,000.

Zumper’s report also found that rent prices were rising at alarming rates across the country. Nationwide, median one-bedroom rent is up 9.2 percent year-over-year; two-bedrooms are up 11 percent.

The top 10 markets for the cost of a one bedroom apartments in order were:

  • 1.) New York — $2,810
  • 2.) San Francisco — $2,800
  • 3.) Boston –$2,300
  • 4.) San Jose — $2,200
  • 5.) Washington, DC — $2,160
  • 6.) Los Angeles — $2,050
  • 7.) Oakland — $2,000
  • 7.) San Diego –$2,000
  • 9.) Miami, Fla. — $1,880
  • 10.) Santa Ana — $1,830

San Francisco, CAtechxplore.com

Rents going through the roof: Tech and the 'San Francisco-ization' of Miami

During the pandemic, some major cities across the country saw an exodus, accompanied by a dip in rental prices—but Miami is experiencing just the opposite. Drawn by the year-round sunshine and beaches, the city became a destination for people from places like New York, Chicago and San Francisco. With the help of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami pitched itself as tech's newest hot spot, with Microsoft, venture capital firm Founders Fund and private equity giant Blackstone, among others, opening offices. Miami was dubbed the future capital of cryptocurrency.
New York City, NYMySanAntonio

Lower Rents Bring New Innovators to New York City

After a year of stress and quarantine, I decided to go to Madison Square Park, my favorite park in the city, and start writing this piece from a bench. New York is far from dead. In the background, jazz music is playing, and people are dancing in the park. People that come here to relax, exercise and work outdoors have created a wave of wonderful energy.
House RentPLANetizen

Rents Rise in New York City Even as Eviction Crisis Mounts

According to a report from rental site Zumper, "New York City had surpassed San Francisco and claimed the inglorious post of the most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the nation," even as thousands of renters face mounting debt and eviction, reports Mihir Zaveri. The need for rent...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

One Billionth Pound Marker Serves as Sobering Reminder of New York City’s On-Going Hunger Crisis Amid the Pandemic

On September 1, the first day of Hunger Action Month, City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, will be rescuing and delivering the organization’s billionth pound of food for New Yorkers in need since its founding in 1982, to Hour Children, a leading provider of services to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women in New York State. This sobering milestone underscores the growing number of New Yorkers experiencing hunger on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which food insecurity rates surged 41% overall in New York City – and a stunning 53% among NYC children – with a disproportionate impact upon communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic.
San Francisco, CAKTVU FOX 2

San Francisco tourism rebounds compared to last year

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Travel Association says more visitors are coming back to the city but a full recovery could still be years away. The travel association says nearly 16 million tourists will visit the city this year which is five million more travelers than 2020. But that total is still 39% below 2019 levels. International tourism is still down 76% this year compared to 2019.
San Francisco, CAsocketsite.com

Delta Variant Stalls the Recovery in San Francisco

To quote a new report from San Francisco’s Office of the Controller and Economic Analysis, “the emergence of the Delta variant has stalled aspects of the city’s economic recovery,” with a pullback in the amount of time residents have spent outside their homes; another dip in office attendance; and a downturn in small business sentiment and new business registrations, which were half their pre-COVID average last month.
San Francisco, CAkalw.org

Vast Majority Of San Francisco City Employees Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19

San Francisco city employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And according to the city's Department of Human Resources, the vast majority are. Of the city's 36,125 employees, 88 percent have, so far, reported being vaccinated to human resources officials. Ten percent say they’re unvaccinated, and two percent haven’t reported their status.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Penthouse at Robert A.M. Stern’s First San Francisco Condo Lists for $5.75 Million

The penthouse of a new Robert A.M. Stern-designed building in San Francisco has hit the market for $5.75 million, Mansion Global has learned. The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is one of 44 residences at Crescent in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, at the crossing of the city’s two historic cable car lines and about five minutes from San Francisco’s Financial District. It’s the first multi-family building by Mr. Stern and his firm in the city, according to Steve Buster, senior vice president of development for Grosvenor Americas, the firm behind the project.
San Francisco, CAboardingarea.com

Alaska Airlines 2 for 1 Flight Vouchers @ San Francisco Giants Game on September 4

Good afternoon everyone. If you live near the San Francisco Bay Area and want a discounted Alaska Airlines flight, listen up. On Saturday, September 4, the San Francisco Giants are giving out 2 for 1 flight vouchers on Alaska Airlines to the first 40,000 fans in attendance. Alaska Airlines (and previously Virgin America) are big sponsors of the San Francisco Giants and do this giveaway every year – I wrote about this promo in 2017, 2018, and 2019. If you want to get cheap tickets to the game, check out StubHub, SeatGeek, or Gametime. If you cannot attend the game, I am sure you will be able to find these vouchers on eBay shortly after the game.

