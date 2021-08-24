Cancel
Camden County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Glynn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Camden and Glynn Counties through NOON EDT At 1108 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waverly, or 8 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Woodbine, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Waverly, Thalmann, Sea Island, Jekyll Island and Boys Estate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Dock Junction, GA
City
Woodbine, GA
City
Waverly, GA
City
Brunswick, GA
County
Camden County, GA
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
City
Country Club Estates, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Jekyll Island#Wind Gust#Coastal Camden#Coastal Glynn#Doppler#Boys Estate
