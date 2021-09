Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban are welcome in the Garden State according to a letter Governor Murphy wrote the president Biden on Sunday. Governor Murphy posted his letter on social media, writing, “As the events in Afghanistan continue to unfold, and the United States military works to evacuate refugees and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, I am writing to let you know that the State of New Jersey stands ready to welcome our Afghan allies. These brave individuals and families – many of whom have worked to assist our military or put their own lives on the line in support of human rights and American initiatives – must not be left behind.”